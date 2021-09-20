5-Seat Tesla Model Y Approved For Australia

Connect with us

The Tesla Model Y (five seater) has now been approved for sale in Australia, TechAU reports. The approval came from Australia’s Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, and Communications Road Vehicle Regulator (ROVER) website.

ROVER is the system that administers road vehicles according to the nation’s Road Vehicle Standards Act 2018. From the approval documentation, TechAU found that three variants of the Model Y have been approved for sale — the Standard Range (255 kW power capacity, 69.2 kWh battery), Long Range (375 kW power capacity, 92 kWh), and Performance (393 kW power capacity, 92 kWh battery).

One key thing the article highlighted was a towbar option included in the documentation, leading to the expectation that Tesla will be offering a towing package with the Model Y. In particular, the document showed:

  • Maximum towing mass (braked trailer) — 1600kg
  • Maximum towing mass (non-braked trailer) — 750kg

Here’s the approval document:

There’s not any pricing information as of yet, but the article noted that it’s a pretty safe bet that there will be a $3,000 to $10,000 premium over the Model 3.

The Driven reported that there is no confirmed date for local sales and that Tesla representatives are reportedly indicating to some customers that it’s not on track to start deliveries in late 2021, early 2022, or even late 2022. This could be due to regulatory delays and/or strong demand elsewhere along with the widely reports automotive chip shortages. The Driven also noted, as did TechAU, that when the Tesla Model Y finally arrives in Australia, sales are expected to skyrocket. The Driven emphasized that Australian consumers favor SUVs and that these make up over half of total sales in Australia. So, as popular as the Model 3 is, the Model Y should be even more so.

 
