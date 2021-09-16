Twitter user @JayInShanghai has shared an exclusive look inside Tesla’s largest delivery center in Asia — probably Tesla’s largest delivery center in the world. Jay pointed out that Tesla has been in China for a total of eight years now and that it’s been eight years of constant hard work. The video appears to be a video that Tesla itself created to put on Chinese social media or something.

The full video, which you can watch above or here, starts by showing the construction of the delivery center and leads into the gradual filling out of the space to the grand opening. Tesla China has officially opened Asia’s largest Tesla delivery center on September 9 and it’s the first Tesla Center in Beijing (and probably the world) with integrated test drive experience, sales, and delivery.

Some Thoughts On Tesla’s Progress In China Compared To The US

My first thought upon seeing that video and seeing how customers can easily have a full experience was actually one of envy. Tesla is an American company that has had several achievements, yet states across the US are restricting Tesla at every turn. By catering to lobbyists, especially car dealerships, such an integrated service center would be illegal in much of the US, which is known for the saying, “Land of the free.”

You can’t buy a Tesla in a store/dealership in Texas, Connecticut, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Louisiana, Wisconsin, or Nebraska. Aside from not being able buy a Tesla, you can’t even get a Tesla serviced in Alabama, South Carolina, or New Mexico. You have to go through some serious acrobatics if you want to be a Tesla owner in these states. And then there are several other states where Tesla can only open a certain small number of stores. Sure, you can buy online anywhere, but in plenty of cases, you have to go out of state or pay a fee to have a third party deliver the vehicle. And if you go to a Tesla store in many states, the staff are not allowed to talk about sales at all — or they’d be breaking the law.

I find it incredibly odd that many in the US are worried about China being a political and innovation leader yet we are making it difficult to even buy or own an innovative American-made car.

Tesla, meanwhile, is doing very well in China in part because it is free to sell cars to people there! It is not 100% greener on the other side, and I’m sure Tesla has had its challenges in China as it has had here and in other places around the globe, but at least a third of the country doesn’t make it illegal for Tesla to sell its vehicles to customers there.

