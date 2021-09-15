Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
eat beans not meat

Agriculture

Is Meat The New Coal?

Published

Apparently, the major reason for deforestation is the production of beef. Our insatiable appetite for burgers is contributing to climate change. I am not going to suggest that we should all stop eating animal protein, but we might be wise to minimize our dependence on it for several reasons.

Chart courtesy of Our World Data, Hannah Ritchie (CC BY license)

Like many men my age, I have been diagnosed with heart disease. The issue is minor at the moment and only requires some lifestyle changes. Some of these are easy, and some are not. I find it difficult to increase my level of exercise and to minimize my intake of red wine.

One of the pieces of advice I have been able to act on is to reduce the amount of red meat I eat. I must admit this has been aided by the skyrocketing cost of lamb and beef. We have discovered we need buy only one good piece of steak, cut it in half, and still satisfy the cravings of two adults. After watching a documentary (Landline) detailing how synthetic chicken is made from yellow split peas, I thought, let’s cut out the middle man and get straight to the pulse.

So I now eat a meal of pulses (split peas, chick peas, lentils, etc.) once a day. If it was good enough for Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah (Daniel 1:12), it’s good enough for me. Cuts down my meat, keeps me nice and regular, and is easy on the wallet — pulses are about a 20th the cost of beef — our weekly grocery bill is still 50% animal products. If I am feeling really adventurous, I might make a curry.

There are meat substitutes available. The Impossible Burger as an example (sold in Australia as a Rebel Burger at Maccas) — but why bother, it’s the same price as meat. The same goes for whatever is at the local supermarket. Once these products can be sold cheaper than meat, they will fly off the shelves.

And there is the movement reported on by Tony Seba, where synthetic meat can be grown in vats locally. Using animals for food is an extremely expensive way to produce protein. It will be interesting to see how the 21st century diet evolves.

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Here They Come — The Electric Orchestra Getting Ready To Play In Australia

If I was sitting in the front row waiting for an orchestral concert, I would be listening to the players tuning up. At first,...

20 mins ago

Clean Transport

Fast Charger Network — If You Build It, They Will Come

The Australian states are falling over each other to bring fast chargers to the public. Western Australia has the longest electric highway in the...

23 hours ago

Cars

How Much Do Electric Vehicles Actually Displace Gasoline? 500 Million Gallons Displaced in 2020 in USA

The growth of electric vehicles is fun and exciting to those of us who are interested in the new tech, but the truly important...

2 days ago
BYD electric trucks BYD electric trucks

Clean Transport

Electrifying Trucking from Delhi to Shenzhen & San Francisco

How Lessons Learned Around the Globe Can Accelerate the Electrification of Road Freight

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.