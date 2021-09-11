Connect with us

Tesla’s Sales Growth In Europe Keeps Going Strong (Graph)

Tesla production and sales stats tracker Troy Teslike put out a noteworthy, eye-catching graph this week regarding Tesla registrations in Europe. As you can see in the graph (embedded in his tweet below), Tesla sales have been growing quite consistently in Europe, but the biggest boost came from 2018 to 2019 when Tesla started delivering the Model 3 to Europe.

Though, the past is the past, and what many of us are curious about is the future, or at least the present. The good news for Tesla fans and EV fans in general is that Tesla’s second-biggest growth spurt in Europe is from 2020 to 2021. Tesla is seeing a massive sales boost, and we are just hitting the point where the Model Y is being delivered there! So, as much as we’ve seen solid growth up until now, it should be notably higher in the second half of the year.

Also worth highlighting is that the “sales growth” essentially lines up with Tesla’s global production capacity growing. “Sales” are actually registrations. As Tesla is able to produce more vehicles, deliveries in Europe go up.

Looking at some specific months, Tesla just had its strongest August ever — by far — scoring 11,581 registrations according to Troy Teslike. That beats last August’s record score of 7,380 registrations. However, there is a little bit of deception looking at it so narrowly. In July 2021, fewer than 1,000 Teslas were registered, and if you combine July and August, the 2021 total is a bit more than 12,000 while the 2019 total is a bit more than 10,000.

Though, overall, the first half of 2021 was far ahead of the first half of any previous year. The first quarter of 2020 had almost 25,000 Tesla registrations, while the first quarter of 2021 had almost 31,000 Tesla registrations. The second quarter of 2020 had almost 14,000 Tesla registrations, while the second quarter of 2021 had almost 36,000 Tesla registrations. That’s almost 39,000 in the first half of 2021 to almost 67,000 in the first half of 2021 (66,883 registrations). Plus, as already noted, Tesla Model Y deliveries just began in Europe. How many Model Ys will Tesla be able to produce and stuff into Europe by the end of 2021? It could be a lot.

Naturally, a longer term view is often especially fun. If you go back 7 years to 2014, there were 6,551 Tesla registrations in the first 8 months of the year. In 2021, there were 79,216 Tesla registrations. Of course, in 2013, just 8 years ago, there were 0 Tesla registrations in the first 8 months of the year.

What other stats or trends jump off the page for you?

Aside from the stats and charts above, one more thing I’d like to highlight is key European markets where the Tesla Model 3 is a big sales leaders and is driving the sales growth shown above. The Tesla Model 3 is the top selling plugin vehicle in Austria (11.2% share of the plugin vehicle market), the UK (10.9%), Switzerland (9.9%), France (9.1%), Norway (9%), and Luxembourg (6.8%); the second-best seller in Iceland (9.5%), Portugal (5%); and the third-best seller in Germany (3.8%) and Ireland (6.9%). That’s a lot of #1, #2, and #3 positions in the European markets with the highest EV market share. For more on that, see: “16 Countries Now Over 10% Plugin Vehicle Share, 6 Over 20%.”

 
