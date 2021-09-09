Tesla China Just Opened Asia’s Largest Tesla Delivery Center

Connect with us

Tesla China officially opened Asia’s largest single Tesla delivery center today. The news comes from Jay in Shanghai, a great source for breaking Tesla news out of China, who shared photos of the new delivery center.

Jay also shared just how large this delivery center is — 11,800 square meters, with 101 parking spaces dedicated for delivery. This is the first Tesla Center in Beijing that has integrated test drive experiences, sales, and delivery.

Asia’s largest single Tesla delivery center is located in Xiedao, or Crab Island, in Beijing. The news of the delivery center followed another tweet that Jay shared just a few days ago. In that tweet, he broke the news that Tesla China was building one of the largest delivery centers in Beijing in order to meet high customer demand for the new Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD.

 
