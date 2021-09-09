EMotorad Launches Premium India E-Bikes In The UAE

EMotorad (EM), an Indian premium e-bike manufacturer, has announced the launch of e-bikes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company stated that it’s thrilled to enter the UAE market and has an international range of e-bikes. The four flagship e-bikes manufactured by EM are:
- T-REX.
- Doodle.
- Trible.
- ENER-G.
The bikes have been custom designed with the UAE demography and customer needs in mind. In a press release, Rajib Gangopadhyay, founder of EMotorad, said:
“Among the four e-bikes to be launched in UAE, Doodle and T-Rex are already doing wonderfully in India. We are adding ENER-G and Trible, which perfectly match their use-cases in this market. While ENER-G is a mini scooter, exclusively designed for the delivery segment, Trible is a tri-fold e-bike for the last-mile commute. And it’s a pick-and-go e-bike that suits the UAE market to perfection.”
Specs & Pricing
T-REX
The T-REX is designed with adventure in mind. It’s ideal for long-range adventure biking, off-roading, and riding against the wind.
Specifications:
- Hardtail 6061 17” Aluminium Frame
- 36V 250W rear hub BLDC motor
- 7.5Ah removable battery — 35+ km on the throttle and 50+ km on PAS
- Dual disc brakes with ceramic disc pads
- Dual e-Brakes
- 26” x 2.1” high-quality nylon tires
- 100 mm travel front suspension
- LED front light with an integrated electric horn
- 3” multifunctional backlit LCD Display
- Shimano Tourney 7 Speed RD with thumb shifters
- Maximum weight carrying capacity 150 kg
- Quick-release front wheel
- Half-twist throttle
Price: AED 3,499 ($953)
DOODLE
The Doodle e-bike by EM has the ability to easily commute. It has a full twist throttle, provides maximum comfort, and has a quick-release chargeable battery for charging. It also has anti-jerk shock absorbers for smooth riding and the ability to withstand potholes. It can also weather moderate rains and dust. It has responsive e-brakes to ensure safety when riding in high-traffic areas and is a great way to stay active as well. The Doodle e-bike also has a foldable fat tire, and the company has called it the SUV of electric bikes.
Specifications:
- Foldable 6061 Aluminium Frame
- 36V 250W rear hub BLDC motor
- 10Ah removable battery — 40+ km on the throttle and 55+ km on PAS
- Dual disc brakes with ceramic disc pads
- Dual e-Brakes
- 20”x4” KENDA tires
- Telescopic handle
- 60 mm travel front suspension
- LED front light with integrated electric horn 10. 3” multifunctional backlit LCD Display
- Shimano Tourney 7-Speed RD with thumb shifters
- Maximum weight carrying capacity 150 kg
- Full twist throttle
Price: AED 4,599 ($1,252)
TRIBLE
The Trible e-bike is lightweight, portable, and tri-folding. It’s a great bike for a commute or adventure. It has a power-assisted ride, an aluminum 6061 frame for strength, while being light enough for the metro and small enough to fit in a car.
Specifications:
- 20” retractable aluminum 6061 frame
- 36V 250W rear hub BLDC motor
- 7.5Ah removable battery — 40+ km on the throttle and 55+ km on PAS
- Dual disc brakes with ceramic disc pads
- Dual e-Brakes
- 16” x 1.9” high-quality CST nylon tires
- LED front light with an integrated electric horn
- LED display
- Single-speed derailleur
- Maximum weight carrying capacity 120 kg
- Half twist throttle
Price: AED 3,399 ($925)
ENER-G
The ENER-G e-bike by EMotorad is a long-range, 2-seat mini scooter that can easily replace a motorcycle. It’s great for the daily commute and errands along with any type of riding. It’s a moped-style utility bike that has cargo and passenger features, including a large headlight, indicators, and an 8″ LCD display.
Specifications:
- Steel body
- Front suspension
- F&R mechanical disc brakes
- Multifunctional LCD
- Battery — 48V 20Ah
- Motor — 48V 350W
- Max Speed 32 km/h
- LED headlight with horn
- 14” x 2.5” high-quality nylon tires
- Phone holder
- Left right indicators
- USB charging port
- Max load capacity 200 kg
Price: AED 3,599 ($980)