Ener-G e-bike EMotoread
Photo courtesy by EMotorad used with permission.

Bicycles

EMotorad Launches Premium India E-Bikes In The UAE

Published

EMotorad (EM), an Indian premium e-bike manufacturer, has announced the launch of e-bikes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company stated that it’s thrilled to enter the UAE market and has an international range of e-bikes. The four flagship e-bikes manufactured by EM are:

  1. T-REX.
  2. Doodle.
  3. Trible.
  4. ENER-G.

The bikes have been custom designed with the UAE demography and customer needs in mind. In a press release, Rajib Gangopadhyay, founder of EMotorad, said:

“Among the four e-bikes to be launched in UAE, Doodle and T-Rex are already doing wonderfully in India. We are adding ENER-G and Trible, which perfectly match their use-cases in this market. While ENER-G is a mini scooter, exclusively designed for the delivery segment, Trible is a tri-fold e-bike for the last-mile commute. And it’s a pick-and-go e-bike that suits the UAE market to perfection.”

Specs & Pricing

T-REX

EMotorad T-REX

Photo courtesy by EMotorad, used with permission.

The T-REX is designed with adventure in mind. It’s ideal for long-range adventure biking, off-roading, and riding against the wind.

Specifications:

  1. Hardtail 6061 17” Aluminium Frame
  2. 36V 250W rear hub BLDC motor
  3. 7.5Ah removable battery — 35+ km on the throttle and 50+ km on PAS
  4. Dual disc brakes with ceramic disc pads
  5. Dual e-Brakes
  6. 26” x 2.1” high-quality nylon tires
  7. 100 mm travel front suspension
  8. LED front light with an integrated electric horn
  9. 3” multifunctional backlit LCD Display
  10. Shimano Tourney 7 Speed RD with thumb shifters
  11. Maximum weight carrying capacity 150 kg
  12. Quick-release front wheel
  13. Half-twist throttle

Price: AED 3,499 ($953)

DOODLE

EMotorad Doodle e-bike

Photo courtesy by EMotorad, used with permission.

The Doodle e-bike by EM has the ability to easily commute. It has a full twist throttle, provides maximum comfort, and has a quick-release chargeable battery for charging. It also has anti-jerk shock absorbers for smooth riding and the ability to withstand potholes. It can also weather moderate rains and dust. It has responsive e-brakes to ensure safety when riding in high-traffic areas and is a great way to stay active as well. The Doodle e-bike also has a foldable fat tire, and the company has called it the SUV of electric bikes.

Specifications:

  1. Foldable 6061 Aluminium Frame
  2. 36V 250W rear hub BLDC motor
  3. 10Ah removable battery — 40+ km on the throttle and 55+ km on PAS
  4. Dual disc brakes with ceramic disc pads
  5. Dual e-Brakes
  6. 20”x4” KENDA tires
  7. Telescopic handle
  8. 60 mm travel front suspension
  9. LED front light with integrated electric horn 10. 3” multifunctional backlit LCD Display
  10. Shimano Tourney 7-Speed RD with thumb shifters
  11. Maximum weight carrying capacity 150 kg
  12. Full twist throttle

Price: AED 4,599 ($1,252)

TRIBLE

Trible e-bike EMotorad

Photo courtesy by EMotorad, used with permission.

The Trible e-bike is lightweight, portable, and tri-folding. It’s a great bike for a commute or adventure. It has a power-assisted ride, an aluminum 6061 frame for strength, while being light enough for the metro and small enough to fit in a car.

Specifications:

  1. 20” retractable aluminum 6061 frame
  2. 36V 250W rear hub BLDC motor
  3. 7.5Ah removable battery — 40+ km on the throttle and 55+ km on PAS
  4. Dual disc brakes with ceramic disc pads
  5. Dual e-Brakes
  6. 16” x 1.9” high-quality CST nylon tires
  7. LED front light with an integrated electric horn
  8. LED display
  9. Single-speed derailleur
  10. Maximum weight carrying capacity 120 kg
  11. Half twist throttle

Price: AED 3,399 ($925)

ENER-G

Ener-G e-bike EMotoread

Photo courtesy by EMotorad, used with permission.

The ENER-G e-bike by EMotorad is a long-range, 2-seat mini scooter that can easily replace a motorcycle. It’s great for the daily commute and errands along with any type of riding. It’s a moped-style utility bike that has cargo and passenger features, including a large headlight, indicators, and an 8″ LCD display.

Specifications:

  1. Steel body
  2. Front suspension
  3. F&R mechanical disc brakes
  4. Multifunctional LCD
  5. Battery — 48V 20Ah
  6. Motor — 48V 350W
  7. Max Speed 32 km/h
  8. LED headlight with horn
  9. 14” x 2.5” high-quality nylon tires
  10. Phone holder
  11. Left right indicators
  12. USB charging port
  13. Max load capacity 200 kg

Price: AED 3,599 ($980)

 
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

