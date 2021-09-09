EMotorad Launches Premium India E-Bikes In The UAE

EMotorad (EM), an Indian premium e-bike manufacturer, has announced the launch of e-bikes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company stated that it’s thrilled to enter the UAE market and has an international range of e-bikes. The four flagship e-bikes manufactured by EM are:

T-REX. Doodle. Trible. ENER-G.

The bikes have been custom designed with the UAE demography and customer needs in mind. In a press release, Rajib Gangopadhyay, founder of EMotorad, said:

“Among the four e-bikes to be launched in UAE, Doodle and T-Rex are already doing wonderfully in India. We are adding ENER-G and Trible, which perfectly match their use-cases in this market. While ENER-G is a mini scooter, exclusively designed for the delivery segment, Trible is a tri-fold e-bike for the last-mile commute. And it’s a pick-and-go e-bike that suits the UAE market to perfection.”

Specs & Pricing

T-REX

The T-REX is designed with adventure in mind. It’s ideal for long-range adventure biking, off-roading, and riding against the wind.

Specifications:

Hardtail 6061 17” Aluminium Frame 36V 250W rear hub BLDC motor 7.5Ah removable battery — 35+ km on the throttle and 50+ km on PAS Dual disc brakes with ceramic disc pads Dual e-Brakes 26” x 2.1” high-quality nylon tires 100 mm travel front suspension LED front light with an integrated electric horn 3” multifunctional backlit LCD Display Shimano Tourney 7 Speed RD with thumb shifters Maximum weight carrying capacity 150 kg Quick-release front wheel Half-twist throttle

Price: AED 3,499 ($953)

DOODLE

The Doodle e-bike by EM has the ability to easily commute. It has a full twist throttle, provides maximum comfort, and has a quick-release chargeable battery for charging. It also has anti-jerk shock absorbers for smooth riding and the ability to withstand potholes. It can also weather moderate rains and dust. It has responsive e-brakes to ensure safety when riding in high-traffic areas and is a great way to stay active as well. The Doodle e-bike also has a foldable fat tire, and the company has called it the SUV of electric bikes.

Specifications:

Foldable 6061 Aluminium Frame 36V 250W rear hub BLDC motor 10Ah removable battery — 40+ km on the throttle and 55+ km on PAS Dual disc brakes with ceramic disc pads Dual e-Brakes 20”x4” KENDA tires Telescopic handle 60 mm travel front suspension LED front light with integrated electric horn 10. 3” multifunctional backlit LCD Display Shimano Tourney 7-Speed RD with thumb shifters Maximum weight carrying capacity 150 kg Full twist throttle

Price: AED 4,599 ($1,252)

TRIBLE

The Trible e-bike is lightweight, portable, and tri-folding. It’s a great bike for a commute or adventure. It has a power-assisted ride, an aluminum 6061 frame for strength, while being light enough for the metro and small enough to fit in a car.

Specifications:

20” retractable aluminum 6061 frame 36V 250W rear hub BLDC motor 7.5Ah removable battery — 40+ km on the throttle and 55+ km on PAS Dual disc brakes with ceramic disc pads Dual e-Brakes 16” x 1.9” high-quality CST nylon tires LED front light with an integrated electric horn LED display Single-speed derailleur Maximum weight carrying capacity 120 kg Half twist throttle

Price: AED 3,399 ($925)

ENER-G

The ENER-G e-bike by EMotorad is a long-range, 2-seat mini scooter that can easily replace a motorcycle. It’s great for the daily commute and errands along with any type of riding. It’s a moped-style utility bike that has cargo and passenger features, including a large headlight, indicators, and an 8″ LCD display.

Specifications:

Steel body Front suspension F&R mechanical disc brakes Multifunctional LCD Battery — 48V 20Ah Motor — 48V 350W Max Speed 32 km/h LED headlight with horn 14” x 2.5” high-quality nylon tires Phone holder Left right indicators USB charging port Max load capacity 200 kg

Price: AED 3,599 ($980)

Advertisement