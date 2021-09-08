Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Ümit Yıldırım on Unsplash

Air Quality

Almost ⅓ of Trucks Tested in Spain Emit Dangerous Levels of Air Pollution

Tests in Spain uncover truck emissions that exceed legal limits

Published

Originally published on Transport & Environment.
By Sam Hargreaves

Nearly a third of trucks in Spain exceed the EU’s legal emission limits, testing in Barcelona and Madrid indicates. This is despite high nitrogen dioxide emissions (NO2) from road transport being a serious public health concern, causing the premature deaths of 50,000 Europeans every year.

Remote emissions testing of Euro VI trucks — the latest EU air pollution standards — over the course of three years (2017–2019) shows that 29% of the 587 light and heavy trucks measured are high nitrogen oxide (NOx) emitters¹.

Anna Krajinska, emissions engineer at T&E, said: “New trucks driving in and around Europe’s cities still produce deadly levels of air pollution. The EU’s trucking standards are not doing enough to safeguard the air we breathe, putting the health of Europe’s citizens at risk.”

Official tests are inadequate, as they are just two and a half hours long and often do not account for emissions produced under everyday driving conditions, such as low-speed driving and cold-starts (emissions from when the engine is first turned on). Euro VI testing also fails to ensure emissions durability, causing some models to emit more over time. The test also fails to prevent tampering where emissions reduction systems are switched off by what is known as defeat devices.

Anna Krajinska, concluded: “The European Commission must improve truck testing to cover all on-road driving conditions and introduce robust anti-tampering measures. But, in the end, what we really need is a shift away from polluting combustion engines towards truly clean, zero-emission trucks. The EU should therefore mandate that at least half of truck sales are zero emission by 2030.”

The EU’s truck CO2 standards are due to be reviewed in 2022, giving the European Commission an opportunity to set more ambitious targets and to end the sale of most internal combustion trucks by 2035.

¹ NOx emissions from the tailpipe are composed of both NO and NO2. NO2 is the toxic fraction of NOx but NO is also regulated as it is converted to NO2 in the air.

Featured photo by Ümit Yıldırım on Unsplash

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

“Zero Now Fund” Powers Electric Trucks In Chicago, San Diego, & San Jose

A bold new program is accelerating the transition to zero-emissions trucks.

August 24, 2021

Clean Transport

In A World Of Ever-Larger Trucks, Alpha’s Wolf Stands Out From The Pack

A couple weeks ago, Alpha Motor Company announced the Wolf+, an extended cab version of its Wolf EV truck. It appears to all be...

April 28, 2021

Air Quality

Volvo Electric Semi Trucks Now Eligible for $120,000 Rebates

From smooth, quiet running to industry-leading active safety systems, Volvo VNR electric semis offer plenty of compelling reasons for fleet owners to buy them....

March 31, 2021

Clean Transport

Full Line Of Volvo Trucks To Go Battery Electric, Hydrogen Fuel Cell By 2025

Volvo Trucks announced that its full range of heavy duty trucks and haulers would be available with battery-electric drive trains as early as next...

November 10, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.