Chart: U.S. Light-Duty Electric Vehicle Miles Traveled Reached 13.7 Billion Miles in 2020

The number of electric vehicle miles traveled (eVMT) has been increasing each year since the introduction of the first mass market plug-in vehicles in late 2010. Beginning in 2014, annual all-electric vehicle eVMT has exceeded that of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the U.S., reaching a new high of nearly 10 billion miles in 2020. Between 2015 and 2020, the eVMT of all plug-in electric vehicles more than quadrupled.
Note: eVMT for 2011 was too small to appear on graph.
Source: Gohlke, David, and Zhou, Yan, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-in Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010 – 2020, June 2021.
