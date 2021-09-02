Tesla Model 3 Has 26% of Switzerland’s BEV Market

Switzerland is a top electric vehicle market in the world. So far this year, 7.5% of all auto sales in the country are full-electric vehicles (BEV). Another 19.3% are plugin hybrid sales, which brings the total plugin share to 26.8%.

The top selling BEV on the Swiss market is the Tesla Model 3. It had 26% of the BEV market in January–July 2020. Other top BEVs were the Volkswagen ID.3 (17%), Renault ZOE (11%), Fiat 500e (10%), Volkswagen ID.4 (8%), Volvo XC40 (6%), Hyundai Kona EV (6%), Polestar 2 (6%), and the list goes on and on.

In the month of July, the Model 3 was absent (due to Tesla’s logistics and delivery schedule), leaving room for the Skoda Enyaq to be #1 (10.1% of the BEV market in Switzerland), followed not that far behind at 9.8% by both the VW ID.4 and Fiat 500e — which were only one unit apart. The Mercedes EQA (8.6%), Hyundai Kona EV (8.5%), Renault ZOE (8%), and Volvo XC40 (7.6%) rounded out the top 7.

But that’s just models. Let’s look at auto brands.

Volkswagen (15.9%) has edged out Tesla (15.4%) in the first 7 months of the year, while Renault is solid at 9.6%. Audi is next at 6%, and Volkswagen and Fiat share 5.8% of the market.

Advertisement