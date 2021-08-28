Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Credit: Volkswagen

Cars

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Assembly Line Update, Chip Shortage Shuts Down Production

Volkswagen has completed the installation of two new production lines for the ID. Buzz at its factory in Hannover.

Published

Every summer, most car companies shut down their assembly lines for annual maintenance and to make the changes needed to produce next year’s models. This year, at Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle factory in Hannover, Germany, the company made preparations to begin production of the 7th generation of its Multivan, which will be built on the company’s MQB platform. That means the new Multivan can be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.

[Note: When I visited the Zwickau factory 2 years ago, the press corps was ferried about in T6 vans from Volkswagen and they were supremely comfortable transportation devices fitted and finished to a high standard. It is regrettable that Americans have turned their backs on such practical, functional vehicles. They make excellent camper vans as well!]

While those upgrades were going on, Electrive reports the factory added two new production lines for the upcoming ID. Buzz that is expected to arrive early next year. “Not only is the technology state-of-the-art, we have also planned and set up the workplaces in accordance with the latest ergonomic findings,” says Lars Peters, Head of Vehicle Construction at the Hannover factory.

Changes were also made to the paint shop at the factory to accommodate the latest commercial vans and the ID. Buzz. Here’s hoping it will be able to apply the yellow and silver livery featured on prototypes that make it look so appealing.

Not far from the Hannover factory is another Volkswagen production facility in Stöcken. This month, 8 small assembly areas were demolished to make way for a new larger facility that will be dedicated to making “premium e-models,” including D segment battery electric SUVs similar in size to the Volkswagen Atlas.

Production Halts In Zwickau & Dresden

Meanwhile, MDR Sachsen reports that Volkswagen is halting electric car production at its factory in Zwickau this weekend because of the global shortage of computer chips. As cars become more like computers on wheels, those chips are essential not only to items like battery management systems but also electric power steering and brakes, climate control systems, and the ubiquitous touchscreens that no one can live without today. The chip shortage is also affecting the company’s main factory in Wolfsburg, where a production slowdown is expected to last into early next month.

The shortage of chips is interrupting manufacturing all around the world, proving once again the prophetic wisdom of Scottish poet Robert Burns: “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men gang aft a-gley.” Hard to argue with that.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

As EVs Are Booming, EV & Auto Stocks Are On A Roller Coaster

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris The rocket-fueled rise of Tesla stock is a well-known story, and for several years it was about the...

2 days ago

Cars

Smaller, Cheaper Electric SUVs Coming From Hyundai/Kia, Volkswagen, And ?

Hyundai Motor Group and Volkswagen are both working on small, electric SUVs that will sell for $22,000 or less -- maybe a lot less.

2 days ago

Cars

Plugin Vehicles Score 15% Market Share in China in July!

Plugin vehicles continue to see record or near-record levels in China, having scored 231,000 registrations in July, only 4,000 fewer than the record set...

August 18, 2021

Cars

Italy’s Plug-In Vehicle Sales Break Past 10% Market Share In July!

July brings more good news on the electric mobility front as monthly registrations data are released around the globe. Italy's car market is quickly...

August 17, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.