Hurricane Ida Warning Louisiana NWS NOAA
Facing Hurricane Ida: Here’s How You Can Help Hurricane Victims

I’ve spent most of the weekend preparing for a monster to visit. Hurricane Ida is forecasted to be a Category 4 storm and will be making landfall sometime tomorrow afternoon. It’s going to pass right over my city, and all of southeast Louisiana is under a hurricane warning. Mandatory evacuations have been called for the coastal areas and we were told that we had until sunset today to finish preparing.

Odds are, we will lose power. I am a bit worried about the winds — Delta was horrific last year. Laura was devastating for those in Lake Charles and the southwestern parts of the state. However, I consider myself fortunate. My heart simply goes out to those evacuating and those staying who will probably be without food, electricity, and possibly clean water.

Earlier today, my city’s mayor, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, held a press conference. She also said that the Baton Rouge Area Foundation has established a hurricane relief fund. This is the same organization that Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated to last year to help people recovering from Hurricane Laura.

For now, there is no direct link to the fund, but during the press conference, she said to email them. Hopefully there will be a direct link soon. Until then, you can visit their website and reach out.

Mayor Broome also said shelters would be in place for Baton Rouge residents who need them. So if you have the funds to spare, please consider donating to help with hurricane relief. As all of this unfolds, I’m sure other charities will step in to provide aid.

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

