XPeng Produces Its 50,000th P7

Just under 500 days (496 days) after the first XPeng P7 rolled off the production line, the 50,000th one has. That’s an average of 100 a day, but the production rate has of course increased over time. The next 50,000 will surely be produced much more quickly — perhaps even this year (though, I wouldn’t bet on that). XPeng recently announced that it was doubling production capacity at its Zhaoqing Smart Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Base, from a production run rate of 100,000 vehicles a year to 200,000 vehicles a year. However, the timeline for that increase was not included in the announcement.

Today, the 50,000th XPeng P7 rolled off the production line, only 496 days after the 1st unit was produced, a strong endorsement of our supply chain management and manufacturing capability. #ElectricVehicles #SmartEV pic.twitter.com/Ujs6dcjzLu — XPeng Motors (@XPengMotors) August 23, 2021

Other recent news, from our monthly China EV sales report, indicated that the XPeng P7 had a record sales month last month, and that followed a record sales month the month before. (Sales = registrations in this case. We don’t have order numbers.)

For a deep dive on the P7, check out our dedicated page for the vehicle.

