The Quarter-Mile Electric Drag Bike World Record Now Stands At 6.74 Seconds!

The last time I met with the cool True Cousins Hans-Henrik Thomsen and Glenn Ellegaard Nielsen, they beat the world record with their mad electric door slammer TC-X, but that day they had some trouble with their bike. Since then they have gotten that Silver Lightning under control. I can’t even keep track of all the records they break, so I guess I will say no more and just leave you with this entertaining press release:

The two Danish cousins in team True Cousins have now improved their own world record from 2020 for electric vehicles over 402 m (quarter-mile), so it now reads 6.74 sec. It happened in last weekend’s event Drag Revival at Mantorp Park in Sweden with the 1,200 HP speed monster Silver Lightning, driven by Hans-Henrik Thomsen, while it is his cousin Glenn E. Nielsen who has designed and built the motorcycle. See the record race here (with English subs):

Hans-Henrik says: “We had problems with the brake parachute triggering itself out 100 meters (330 feet) BEFORE the finish line and in the penultimate race we even set a record time of 6.82 seconds also with the parachute out. But in the last race we got the error corrected and we ran a flawless run of 6.74 and with 311 km/h (193 mph) over the line.”

Thus, the record of 6.86 seconds, which the cousins set at Santa Pod Raceway in England in 2020 (video), was improved by 0.12 seconds, which is a pretty big improvement in top-level drag racing.

In addition, True Cousins also broke the record for 201 meter distance (1/8-mile) (was 4.75 sec), so that it now sits at 4.48 seconds — and with an exit speed of an incredible 270 km/h (168 mph), which is also a world record for electric vehicles.

In fact, during the 6.74 sec record run, Silver Lightning did a super 201 meter time of just 4.32 seconds, but due to NEDRA (National Electric Drag Racing Association) rules, only ONE ET-record can be registered per day.

There is now one last chance this year to improve the 201 meter time to a very realistic 4.3 time, as True Cousins is registered for Mosten MC’s drag racing event Rock’n Race Sept. 3–4, where everyone interested will have the opportunity to experience Silver Lightning’s record attempt and also the team’s incredible electric car, the TC-X.

Read my stories about the True Cousins builds: Bike & Car.

