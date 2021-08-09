Tesla Model 3 Off-Roader — For Real (Videos)

Article courtesy of Tesla Oracle.

This off-road capable Model 3 is one of the wildest modifications to a Tesla car we have seen through the years. The last one at this level was Simone Giertz’s Truckla (a Tesla Model 3 converted to a pickup truck).

Two YouTube channels with 1 million+ subscribers each have contributed to this project, using their technical expertise with a strong sponsor backing the project. These guys converted a wrecked Tesla Model 3 AWD into a fully capable off-road vehicle with a sticker on the rear window saying “Nice Jeep … Peasant.”

This modified Tesla Model 3 off-roader has all the bells and whistles of a professional off-road machine — roll cage, lift, winch, you name it.

The Tesla Model 3 — or any Tesla electric vehicle — is primarily not meant for off-roading. Even the flagship Tesla Model X SUV is not recommended for off-road use. These cars are built for the road.

However, with the Cybertruck in the pipeline, Tesla owners will be able to enjoy off-roading adventures in a stock Tesla vehicle — in 2022.

This wrecked all-wheel-drive Model 3 had been damaged from the front. Rich and the guys purchased it in an online bid since they did not want to ruin a perfectly new car. This Model 3 had only clocked around 17,000 miles (27,359 km) on the odometer, so the white interior, side, and rear body structure were in mint condition.

Components added or replaced

The following components were either added to the car or the stock components were replaced with aftermarket parts.

Radiator

Condenser

Control arms

Tie Rod

Added wheel spacers

New tires for off-roading

Added spacers to shock absorbers/struts.

With the stock 18″ tires, there was only about 3 quarters of an inch of distance between the top of the tire and the control arm. The engineering team added spacers to the wheels to adjust the wider off-roading tires.

Other Mods

Removed the damaged bumper

Added a 12,000 lb winch

Removed partially damaged front frame columns

Welded a custom tube bumper with three steel pipes

Added a roll cage

Removed the stock sway bar

Added custom LED headlamps (ultra-bright for off-road adventures in the dark)

Removed an area of the hood for the radiator to breathe additional air

Added hood pins for extra grip of the hood during off-road driving and bumps.

Let’s watch how these guys did it in the video below. The editing and music are also great in this coverage of 3 days at the workshop and it’s hard to take your attention off the screen when this interesting project is progressing.

Rich has just uploaded another video from his perspective. I have posted that one as well after the first one.