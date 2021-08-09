Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Loves India
Image courtesy Tesla Club India.

Cars

India Is Considering Cutting Import Taxes On EVs After Tesla’s Appeals

Published

Earlier this month, India rejected Tesla’s appeal to lower EV import taxes, but now the government is having second thoughts. Reuters reports that India, which is the world’s fifth-largest car market, is considering cutting import duties on EVs to as low as 40%. Reuters cited two senior government officials as the source of this information. This happened days after Tesla’s appeals for a cut “polarized the country’s auto industry.”

One of the officials explained, “We haven’t firmed up the reduction in duties yet, but there are discussions that are ongoing.” For the tax rates, however, two options are being talked about. The first is that for imported EVs that have less than $40,000, the discussion covers slashing the rate to 40% from the present 60%. It should be noted that the $40,000 includes the car’s cost, insurance, and freight.

The other option is for EVs valued at over $40,000. Officials said that the government is considering cutting the rate to 60% from 100%. The article noted that India’s government is in favor of a cut only if it can see companies such as Tesla giving some benefit to its domestic economy. One way for Tesla to do this is to manufacture locally or give a timeline of when it would be able to manufacture there.

“Reducing import duties is not a problem, as not many EVs are imported in the country. But we need some economic gain out of that. We also have to balance the concerns of the domestic players,” the official told Reuters. The second official explained that since the duty cut is being considered only for EVs, it shouldn’t be an issue for domestic automakers that manufacture affordable ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

The second official also said that India’s finance and commerce ministries and its federal think tank, Niti Aayog, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are talking over the proposal. All of the stakeholders will also be consulted. Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai are supporting Tesla’s demands, while Tata Motors and Softbank Group–backed Ola are opposing the proposed cut. The article also interviewed another source — someone reportedly familiar with the government’s thinking. This person explained that there was an awareness that a brand such as Tesla can make EVs more popular in India, which is behind other major auto markets in terms of EV sales.

We’ll see what happens. Any guesses?

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla Model Y Tesla Giga Texas Tesla Model Y Tesla Giga Texas

Cars

Tesla Model Y Test Vehicle Moving Forward At Tesla Gigafactory Texas — Leaked Pics

Article courtesy of Tesla Oracle. Preparation of Tesla Model Y production at the automaker’s Gigafactory Texas has gained momentum lately. A few images from...

3 hours ago
Tesla in Australia Tesla in Australia

Batteries

Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm Speaks, Western Australia Takes Action

As Australia moves glacially towards exporting products that mitigate climate change instead of exporting products that increase it, Western Australia is taking Robyn Denholm’s...

10 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Teardown — Getting Prepped For Mt. Washington Race, Part 1 — Exclusive!

A brand new Tesla Model S Plaid is getting prepped near my home for the Mount Washington Hillclimb Auto Race. Blake Fuller of Electric...

19 hours ago
Tesla Model X inside The Boring Company's test tunnel underneath the SpaceX offices Tesla Model X inside The Boring Company's test tunnel underneath the SpaceX offices

Clean Transport

The Boring Company In Talks With Austin & San Antonio To Build Tunnels

The Boring Company has some big plans for Austin, KXAN reports. KXAN confirmed that The Boring Company met with the City of Austin about...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.