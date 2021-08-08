Lifestyle Changes — The Hippies Were Right

Back in the ’70s, I was a lacto-ovo vegetarian for religious reasons. I ate fruits, nuts, and vegetables as well as eggs, cheese, and milk. One of my good friends had emerged from a hippie commune. He was more vegetarian than I was and wanted to build his own mud brick house. I returned to eating meat a few decades ago, but looking at today’s grocery bill, I am wondering if it was the right thing to do. It only costs $4 for a kilo of lentils, but $30 for a kilo of my favorite rump steak.

These are lifestyle choices.

According to Seba’s latest report, we have the technology to save ourselves, what is wanting is the will. In a previous report, Seba talks about the collapse of the dairy & cattle industries by 2030 as animal meat is replaced by cheaper, higher quality food made from precision fermentation protein. If you want a taste, go the Maccas and order a Rebel burger. I’ve had a couple. They’re okay. Not cheaper, though.

After an episode of “Landline” featured a scientist making chicken-like protein from yellow split peas, I thought, let’s skip the lab and just make a curry with them — it was great, and cheap. Bit like the food eaten in most countries around the world.

I can see people buying an EV — they are sleek, sexy, and very fast. Even more will do so as the prices come down. I can see people putting solar on their roofs — it is so convenient and saves so much money. But will the people in wealthy countries be willing to change their lifestyles in other ways? More and more, we are being warned that consumption cannot grow unfettered, that climate change is driven by more than just coal-fired power stations. Must GDP always continue to grow?

Time to examine our lifestyle choices.