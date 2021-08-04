Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Fastned Berlin along A10 at vd Valk Hotel

Clean Transport

Fastned Just Crossed The 150 Charging Stations Milestone

Published

When the Coronavirus pandemic started, Fastned did temporize the roll-out of new charging stations. It did not stop the search for new locations. Just like the public did not stop buying BEVs while the sales of fossil fuel vehicles plunged.

Fastned has started building new charging stations in volume again. At the end of 2020 there were 131 Fastned stations. In Q1 it added 3 stations, and in Q2 there were 7 new stations. Q3 started with the first two highway stations in Belgium and the long overdue conversion of the first batch of 11 Mr. Green stations to Fastned stations.

Unless I missed a station, Fastned is now at 153 stations, mostly along highways. The Netherlands is mostly covered, but it could use another hundred stations to make traveling more comfortable and fill in the last blank spots. In Northern Belgium, aka Flanders, it has the locations along the highways to offer freedom of travel and attract regular customers. In the rest of Europe, the hunt for locations is on.

Recently I visited Berlin and Poland in my Zoe. Reaching Berlin was no problem thanks to the Fastned stations along the way. Poland was a nightmare. But those stories are for another article.

Living in an area (Netherlands) with a high density of Fastned stations made me a Fastned gold member, and made Fastned the cheapest charging option for me. I pass by the Shell ReCharge, Allego, and Ionity stations because they can not offer me Plug & Charge and the Fastned prices. Abroad I receive the same benefits at Fastned stations.

Heineken BEV at Fastned station.

This experience showed me the dual extension policy Fastned should follow. I (and all the other Dutch FastNed regulars) need it to have stations along all the main routes in Europe. Not only on the route to Berlin, but to Paris, Barcelona, Vienna, Milan, and even to Athens. To get regular customers like me, Fastned needs to offer a high density network like it has in the Netherlands and soon in Flanders — ideally doing both at the same time. Building long distance route to enable traveling and building a dense network in high population areas to get repeat customers.

In practice Fastned has to make do with the locations it finds.

Full disclosure, I am not only a Fastned Gold Member but also a shareholder.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. At the end of 2019 I succeeded, I replaced my Twingo diesel for a Zoe fully electric. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car. I added some Fastned, because driving without charging is no fun.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Fastned Is Getting A Solid Foothold In Northern Belgium (Flanders)

After a hesitant start a few years ago, the first sign of progress was winning the order to build 13 highway fast-charging stations in...

July 8, 2021

Clean Transport

Pivot Power Brings Tesla & Fastned Together to Build Superhub in UK

Pivot Power Builds 40 Super Hubs in UK, 1st One in Oxford with Fastned, Tesla, & Wenea

May 25, 2021

Clean Power

Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide — Part One

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery in consumer electronics. They are used in everything from cell phones to power tools to electric cars...

April 28, 2021

Cars

IKEA, Volvo, Uber, & Other Companies Tell EU to End Petrol & Diesel Car Sales by 2035

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon EU lawmakers should set an end date for selling new combustion engine cars in Europe no later...

April 26, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.