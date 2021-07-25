Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by David Waterworth

Cars

The Kids Get It

Published

Driving down the Bruce Highway this morning, we encountered a traffic jam. Several kilometers of slow-moving traffic (about 10 km/hour) caused by a recent accident. A line of police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances blocked the right-hand lane.

As we crawled along, we ended up next to a pickup truck covered in stickers, dad driving, kids in the back seat. One boy (10–12 years old) was hanging out the window yelling, “Tesla! Go Tesla!” My wife wound down the window and he said: “It’s my dream car!” She replied, “I really want a Cybertruck!” The dad was watching with a look of bemused incomprehension on his face.

Even when Tess is sitting in the driveway, the kids walking past the house call, “Look, dad, it’s a Tesla.”

The kids get it.

This is the sort of thing we have come across many times. Dropping the granddaughters off at primary school, the older students line up at the fence chanting Tesla, Tesla.

Isobelle, who is 7, says, “I can’t wait till all the cars are electric and it doesn’t stink so much.” And, “I won’t need a driving license because by the time I am old enough to drive, all the cars will be driving themselves.” Seth and Oscar sit in the backseat and laugh themselves silly with fart mode. “Do a launch, Grandad!” I hear from the back seat at every traffic light.

Leon’s dad drives a classic RX8, but he thinks the Tesla is way cooler. They fight to take turns to plug the car in. Despite the comments from Nissan, the cable isn’t that heavy.

Yes, the kids certainly do get it. It augers well for the future.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Does It Cost You More To Run Your Lawnmower Than Your Car?

I used to own the only Tesla Model 3 (probably the only electric car) in my suburb of Bracken Ridge 18 km from the...

4 hours ago

Cars

How Tesla Can Massively Improve The Repair & Service Experience, Avoid Insane Repair Quotes

In several articles this year, my colleagues and I covered some of the problems with Tesla service and repair that lead to extreme repair...

20 hours ago

Clean Transport

Ford F-150 Lightning vs Tesla Cybertruck — Side-by-Side Comparison

Originally published on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris Several electric pickup trucks are slated to hit the market later this year, but the two models everyone’s...

24 hours ago

Agriculture

The True War On Christmas

A new front has opened in the War On Christmas: extreme heat and drought fueled by climate change. The record-shattering heatwave that baked the Pacific Northwest last month took...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.