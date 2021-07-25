The kids get it.

Driving down the Bruce Highway this morning, we encountered a traffic jam. Several kilometers of slow-moving traffic (about 10 km/hour) caused by a recent accident. A line of police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances blocked the right-hand lane.

As we crawled along, we ended up next to a pickup truck covered in stickers, dad driving, kids in the back seat. One boy (10–12 years old) was hanging out the window yelling, “Tesla! Go Tesla!” My wife wound down the window and he said: “It’s my dream car!” She replied, “I really want a Cybertruck!” The dad was watching with a look of bemused incomprehension on his face.

Even when Tess is sitting in the driveway, the kids walking past the house call, “Look, dad, it’s a Tesla.”

This is the sort of thing we have come across many times. Dropping the granddaughters off at primary school, the older students line up at the fence chanting Tesla, Tesla.

Isobelle, who is 7, says, “I can’t wait till all the cars are electric and it doesn’t stink so much.” And, “I won’t need a driving license because by the time I am old enough to drive, all the cars will be driving themselves.” Seth and Oscar sit in the backseat and laugh themselves silly with fart mode. “Do a launch, Grandad!” I hear from the back seat at every traffic light.

Leon’s dad drives a classic RX8, but he thinks the Tesla is way cooler. They fight to take turns to plug the car in. Despite the comments from Nissan, the cable isn’t that heavy.

Yes, the kids certainly do get it. It augers well for the future.