ŠKODA Enyaq iV Now Available For Emergency Services

The ŠKODA Enyaq iV has been a hot item in Europe since it launched earlier this year. A friend of mine who is in charge of transitioning a large corporate fleet to electric vehicles in Poland recently told me that it is a model he favors in this process, for all the reasons we assumed it has been selling well. In short, it’s great value for the money and has all the specs and features a normal buyer wants. ŠKODA is now testing the waters for this popular and affordable electric model in the emergency services world. I assume it’s going to do very well there.

As ŠKODA itself states (in a case of tooting its own horn), “Zero-emission Enyaq iV will help emergency services achieve sustainability targets without compromising on performance or ability.”

Plus, let’s be frank: it looks sort of cool.

As far as the two EV-specific specs that every customer wants to know about, the Enyaq iV has a driving range of up to 333 miles (536 km) on a full charge (WLTP) and can charge from 5–80% in a mere 38 minutes — barely enough time to go to the bathroom and grab a coffee and some donuts. (Side comment: do European cops also eat a ton of donuts?)

The Enyaq iV is actually outselling the much more hyped Volkswagen ID.4 in several European markets. In a recent CleanTech Talk podcast (publishing this coming Sunday), Jose Pontes pointed out that this is in part due to the Enyaq iV being the only BEV produced at a ŠKODA factory in the Czech Republic, whereas the ID.4 has to share production lines with other BEVs and may be a bit supply constrained at the moment in Europe. The emergency services market is another avenue for the Enyaq iV to grow its sales into. It may take some time to get going in that market, but better to start soon and get some good case studies under its belt.

The company notes that the Enyaq iV is now available “through ŠKODA’s unique ‘One-stop Shop’ service, offering the peace of mind of a ready-converted all-inclusive purchase package.”

Also, if you want one for your squad, note that you have a couple of options. “The Enyaq iV is available to blue-light fleets in two power variants – a 60 and 80 – offering a choice of 62kWh and 82 kWh batteries respectively. Offered in two-wheel drive (all-wheel drive coming soon) and delivering an output of up to 204PS and 310Nm of torque, the Enyaq iV is able to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds and delivers a top speed of 99mph.”

The biggest selling point for many a buyer should be obvious to anyone who’s been following the growing use of Tesla vehicles in emergency services use — big operational savings. Maintenance and fuel costs are typically much lower than from a “normal” non-electric vehicle, and for emergency services managers, those ownership savings add up quickly and should stimulate a lot of fast EV growth in this market. “The vast reduction in moving and perishable parts – for example, the single speed transmission – will allow for less frequent maintenance and servicing, increasing available operational time and improving fleet efficiency,” ŠKODA notes.

The company provides some more info on tailoring the Enyaq iV to emergency services uses: “With a ground clearance of 186mm and 15.4- and 16.7-degree approach and departure angles, the rear-wheel drive Enyaq’s readiness is further demonstrated by its excellent versatility – a trait set to be further enhanced in future by the arrival of an all-wheel drive variant. A luggage capacity of 585 litres – or up to 1,710 litres with the rear seats down – provides sufficient room for blue-light customers to store and transport vital life-saving emergency equipment such as oxygen tanks, ventilators and other essential equipment.

“ŠKODA’s iV range – that includes Octavia iV and Superb iV – will receive the brand’s bespoke emergency service conversion treatment. This includes 360-degree lighting and a full integration of the emergency services’ communication platform within ŠKODA’s existing infotainment touchscreen. It ensures all functionality, such as the lighting, can be controlled through one central accessible platform.”

So, how soon until a ŠKODA Enyaq iV police car, ambulance, or firefighter car is roaming (or speeding through) the streets of your town? Let us know what you think. (Naturally, Americans need not respond.)

Images courtesy of ŠKODA