Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Cars

“Where Mark Zuckerberg wants to help you share baby photos, Musk wants to … well … save the human race from self-imposed or accidental annihilation.”

Published

In the book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, author Ashlee Vance writes, “He’s the possessed genius on the grandest quest anyone has ever concocted. He’s less a CEO chasing riches than a general marshaling troops to secure victory. Where Mark Zuckerberg wants to help you share baby photos, Musk wants to … well … save the human race from self-imposed or accidental annihilation.”

In short, Elon Musk knows how to establish a business with purpose. And it’s not just Musk’s biographer who thinks so. Corporate reputation management company RepTrak surveyed some 6,500 respondents about 200+ brands for their 2021 Purpose Power Index in tandem with brand agency StrawberryFrog. And it turns out that Musk’s companies made the top 10 list twice, with SpaceX and Tesla claiming the No. 3 and No. 9 rankings.

According to Graham Winfrey at Inc., “When it comes to building purpose-driven brands, Elon Musk is something of a pioneer. Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, and his aerospace manufacturing business, SpaceX, both ranked among the most purposeful brands in America, according to [this] new study.”

RepTrak’s global EVP of reputation intelligence, Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, explains, “The integrity of purpose matters more than ever before and has a bigger impact.” And, according to this study, it’s clear Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX hit the mark.

So why were Musk’s companies able to shine? Winfrey explains, “the study measured corporate brand purpose using an algorithm that looked at four main elements: standing for more than just making money; improving the lives of people and communities; benefiting society as a whole; and changing the world for the better.”

To check out a comprehensive overview of the 2021 Purpose Power Index where the results of the “the largest study ever to measure perceptions of brand purpose” were announced along with a wide variety of guest speakers, including those from RepTrak, StrawberryFrog, and Inc., check out the Purpose Power Summit 2021 (in full) below.

Originally published on EVANNEX.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Tesla Patent Application = Process To Extract Lithium From Clay Minerals

The patent is related to the acid-free saline lithium extraction process, which Elon Musk talked about during Battery Day in September, 2020.

1 day ago

Cars

BBC: Electric Cars Will Be “Biggest Revolution In Motoring” Since 1913

Originally published on EVANNEX. Many observers are forecasting that the world’s transition to electric cars will take place much sooner than expected. Now, BBC is...

1 day ago
Tesla Cybertruck NYC Tesla Cybertruck NYC

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Admits Tesla Cybertruck Could Be A Flop. Says He Doesn’t Care.

The Truth About Cars says the Tesla Cybertruck will be a flop. What do you think?

1 day ago

Cars

A Million Dollars Worth of Cars

By David Waterworth  With the current exchange rate and the taxes, delivery charges and on-road costs, a Tesla can cost a lot of money...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.