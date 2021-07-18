Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin

Cars

You Can Now Buy Or Get Subscription For Volvo XC40 Recharge In UK

Published

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year finalist that gets no love — well, not enough love. While the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E have been grabbing headlines of various sorts, the Volvo XC40 Recharge recently rolled out stealthily in the US and more recently in the UK.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin

The on-the-road price for the electric SUV starts at £49,950. Plus, it benefits from the super low 1% benefit-in-kind company car tax rate (£16.63 a month for a higher-rate taxpayer).

You can also get a subscription in which Volvo takes care of all your auto needs. “Care by Volvo Fixed offers XC40 Recharge from £619 a month over a three-year term; from £769 per month with Care by Volvo Flexible open-ended, rolling three-month contract.” Volvo actually expects 95% of retail customers to choose one of these subscription options. What exactly does a subscription cover, you ask? It includes “scheduled servicing, wear-and-tear maintenance, vehicle tax, replacement tyres and roadside assistance cover.” More details are here.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has enough range for any normal person’s driving needs. In fact, the average driver could probably conveniently go 2–4 days before charging. With 259 miles of range from its 78 kWh battery pack, that is a likely pattern for someone with home charging. You can also recharge the battery up to 80% in about 40 minutes on a 150 kW fast charger.

There are three trims on offer in the UK: XC40 Recharge Twin, XC40 Recharge Twin Plus, and XC40 Recharge Twin Pro. The former has the £49,950 OTR price, the second starts at £52,950 and highest trim starts at £56,700. Also, you can buy the car online. No need to go into a dealer, haggle, or get pushed to upgrade further than you’d like.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin

Here’s a list of special features and specs:

  • 9-inch central touchscreen.
  • Volvo’s new Android-based infotainment system with Google Maps, Google Assistant, and access to the Google Play Store.
  • Wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay.
  • Automatic LED headlights with Active High Beam.
  • Dual-zone climate control.
  • Wireless phone charging.
  • 12.3-inch progressive driver’s information display.
  • Powered tailgate.
  • Rear parking sensors.
  • 19-inch alloy wheels.
  • 4.9 seconds from 0–100 km/h (62 mph).
  • Recharge Twin Plus: power-adjustable heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, energy-efficient heat pump system, front parking sensors, and reversing camera.
  • Recharge Twin Pro: 360-degree parking camera system, panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, leather/nubuck upholstery, 20-inch alloy wheels, and Pilot Assist with adaptive cruise control and steering assistance.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin

More or less, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has everything a typical person wants in a car. It has standard premium-class infotainment, seating, and lights. It has plenty of range on a full charge and decent fast charging. It’s a Volvo, so it will surely get top safety ratings. It has other 2021 tech, like wireless phone charging and rear parking sensors. Plus, it has truly exhilarating acceleration for a crossover/SUV — instant torque leading to a 0–100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 4.9 seconds. I’m tempted to bring in several features that a Tesla includes because these are things I’m used to and enjoy, but let’s be frank — these are different worlds. Someone who wants what a Tesla offers will get a Tesla. Someone who wants a more typical automobile with more typical auto features should have everything they want in this Volvo XC40 Recharge, or several other EVs. For that latter group, much just comes down to style and brand preferences. The XC40 Recharge would be in my list of finalists if I didn’t prefer Tesla tech.

And how about that wicked cool wooden house?

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Nissan Announces £1 Billion EV Hub — EV36Zero

If you had asked someone 10 years ago to name an automaker that was leading on electric vehicles, it’s likely the person would say...

1 day ago

Aviation

EU Climate Plan — Emissions-Free Cars For All (But Not Quick Enough), + Aviation, Shipping, & Other Matters

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon An EU plan to sell 100% emissions-free cars in 2035 will democratise electric vehicles in Europe, green...

3 days ago

Cars

UK Aims For Emissions-Free Roads — A World 1st

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Sam Hargreaves The UK government’s Decarbonising Transport plan, announced yesterday, is targeting having only zero-emissions vehicles on the UK’s...

3 days ago

Bicycles

Electrify Any Bike With A Swytch E-Bike Kit — CleanTechnica Review

There is no shortage of bikes in the world, but as technology changes, so do our buying habits. Over the last year, the electric...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.