You Can Now Buy Or Get Subscription For Volvo XC40 Recharge In UK

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year finalist that gets no love — well, not enough love. While the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E have been grabbing headlines of various sorts, the Volvo XC40 Recharge recently rolled out stealthily in the US and more recently in the UK.

The on-the-road price for the electric SUV starts at £49,950. Plus, it benefits from the super low 1% benefit-in-kind company car tax rate (£16.63 a month for a higher-rate taxpayer).

You can also get a subscription in which Volvo takes care of all your auto needs. “Care by Volvo Fixed offers XC40 Recharge from £619 a month over a three-year term; from £769 per month with Care by Volvo Flexible open-ended, rolling three-month contract.” Volvo actually expects 95% of retail customers to choose one of these subscription options. What exactly does a subscription cover, you ask? It includes “scheduled servicing, wear-and-tear maintenance, vehicle tax, replacement tyres and roadside assistance cover.” More details are here.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has enough range for any normal person’s driving needs. In fact, the average driver could probably conveniently go 2–4 days before charging. With 259 miles of range from its 78 kWh battery pack, that is a likely pattern for someone with home charging. You can also recharge the battery up to 80% in about 40 minutes on a 150 kW fast charger.

There are three trims on offer in the UK: XC40 Recharge Twin, XC40 Recharge Twin Plus, and XC40 Recharge Twin Pro. The former has the £49,950 OTR price, the second starts at £52,950 and highest trim starts at £56,700. Also, you can buy the car online. No need to go into a dealer, haggle, or get pushed to upgrade further than you’d like.

Here’s a list of special features and specs:

9-inch central touchscreen.

Volvo’s new Android-based infotainment system with Google Maps, Google Assistant, and access to the Google Play Store.

Wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay.

Automatic LED headlights with Active High Beam.

Dual-zone climate control.

Wireless phone charging.

12.3-inch progressive driver’s information display.

Powered tailgate.

Rear parking sensors.

19-inch alloy wheels.

4.9 seconds from 0–100 km/h (62 mph).

Recharge Twin Plus : power-adjustable heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, energy-efficient heat pump system, front parking sensors, and reversing camera.

: power-adjustable heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, energy-efficient heat pump system, front parking sensors, and reversing camera. Recharge Twin Pro: 360-degree parking camera system, panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, leather/nubuck upholstery, 20-inch alloy wheels, and Pilot Assist with adaptive cruise control and steering assistance.

More or less, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has everything a typical person wants in a car. It has standard premium-class infotainment, seating, and lights. It has plenty of range on a full charge and decent fast charging. It’s a Volvo, so it will surely get top safety ratings. It has other 2021 tech, like wireless phone charging and rear parking sensors. Plus, it has truly exhilarating acceleration for a crossover/SUV — instant torque leading to a 0–100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 4.9 seconds. I’m tempted to bring in several features that a Tesla includes because these are things I’m used to and enjoy, but let’s be frank — these are different worlds. Someone who wants what a Tesla offers will get a Tesla. Someone who wants a more typical automobile with more typical auto features should have everything they want in this Volvo XC40 Recharge, or several other EVs. For that latter group, much just comes down to style and brand preferences. The XC40 Recharge would be in my list of finalists if I didn’t prefer Tesla tech.

And how about that wicked cool wooden house?