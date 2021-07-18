Connect with us

Brisbane Tesla club Image David Waterworth

A Million Dollars Worth of Cars

Published

With the current exchange rate and the taxes, delivery charges and on-road costs, a Tesla can cost a lot of money in Australia. The Tesla stretch in Australia is a big one. Recently, I went on a drive with the local Brisbane Tesla club and took the photo included above. It boggles the mind when you add up the cost of these vehicles. At least a million dollars worth of cars. 

And yet the people driving them are not millionaires. I am a retired teacher who bought a rental property 12 years ago. It went up in value and when I sold it we had enough left over to buy a Tesla 3 SR+. Thinking back 18 months, if I had put the money into Tesla shares, and put up with the Sonata, I would have made enough money to buy the car without selling the rental. The wonders of hindsight. 

We stopped for a walk and for lunch and heard other people’s stories of how they got into Teslas. They all had a passion for the environment and were willing to forego things to buy a car that was working to save the planet. The leader of the group is a motorbike mechanic. Ordinary people, having fun, doing the right thing, and sharing with others. Virtue signaling ain’t so bad after all. [Jesus did, so don’t put your light under a bushel.]

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla.

