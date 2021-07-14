By David Waterworth

The endless search for cheap petrol — I don’t miss it at all!

In Australia we have a phenomenon known as the petrol pricing cycle. Strangely, this has nothing to do with the cost of a barrel of oil. Petrol prices tend to spike just before a long weekend or the start of the school holidays. These spikes used to be around 10¢ per litre, up and down. The last few years this has escalated a lot! Last week they went up 40¢ in one hit, leading to the traffic jam seen in the picture below when all the surrounding Servos put their prices up to $1.75 per L and PUMA was on $1.33.

Some of my neighbors even filled up several jerry cans so they could last till the next low point in the cycle.

So, I put this post up on the Facebook Model 3 Queensland page:

Drove past a servo yesterday — petrol was $1.33 a L — all surrounding ones were $1.75. 20 cars were queued up out on to the road blocking two lanes. Don’t miss the weekly search for cheap petrol!

Some of the comments are hilarious.

“But in reality, we’re talking about the difference of a charge costing $5 vs $10 or $15. Nowhere near the $100 or so a tank is costing to fill.”

“I take mine to the service station every weekend to buy the newspaper.”

“Haven’t had to think about this for a while. But last week saw $1.70. Then we giggled.”

“Just filled up my ICE work car Holden SW. Cost $112 at $1.71/l so glad it’s not my car.”

Even got a few likes on my Facebook homepage. The general public are still very unaware of how cheap it is to charge an electric car (I pay 18 cents per kWh).