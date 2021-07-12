New Tesla Model 3 Price Revision In Australia Could Hint At Tesla Model Y Arrival

Nash of YouTube channel “Tesla in the Gong” has noted in a new video on YouTube that the Model Y now becoming available in Hong Kong as well as a Tesla Model 3 price drop in Australia could be an indication that the Model Y will soon be available in Australia.

Nash explored the Tesla website and pointed out some changes.

Range

“The first [is] a welcome change where we see the range quartered in WLTB as opposed to NEDC. As we all know, NEDC is ‘Not Even Damn Close’ to real-world range. Some people are talking about Tesla reducing the range of the Tesla Model 3. That’s not the case here. Now they are displaying the range in a more real-world manner, and that is a welcome change.”

$3,000 Australia ZEV Subsidy

On the New South Wales version of Tesla’s website, Nash noted that there is a little message at the top above the Model 3 text heading. A new subsidy will be available for Victoria residents, and New South Wales will also soon have its own EV subsidy.

You can read more about these new subsidies in New South Wales here.

These new rebates will be in effect starting on September 1, and Nash noted that this is why the price drops are more notable.

“The drive-away price of a Standard Range Plus Tesla Model 3 is now $64,648, dropping from $67,796 here in New South Wales. Now this comes below the $68,750 range, and this car will now be eligible for that $3,000 rebate for the first 25,000 cars.”

Nash noted that the Tesla Model 3 Long Range also had a price drop but that the drop wasn’t enough to make it eligible for the first rebate. However, it could be eligible for stamp duty exemption. The Tesla Model 3 Performance, the most expensive version, also had a price drop.

Nash shared price comparisons between neighboring states, which are interesting to look at. That part of the video starts here.

Model 3 SR+ And LR Are Exempt From Stamp Duty On 9/2/21

Nash shared the good news that all trims of the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and all trims of the Model 3 Long Range will be exempt from the stamp duty in New South Wales.

Thoughts On Model Y Coming To Australia Soon

Nash explored the Model Y page on Tesla’s website and saw a few updates.

“As I mentioned earlier in the video, a right-hand drive Model Y is available on both the Hong Kong and Macau English websites, and that makes us super optimistic, indeed. The Model Y in Australia is definitely around the corner.”

Nash shared a tweet from Sawyer Merritt pointing out that it would probably be coming from the Shanghai Gigafactory. This makes the most sense considering the Model 3 is now coming from there.

“I do remember the Shanghai Model 3s and the Model Ys, particularly the SR+ version, do have the lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, which is a better battery chemistry.”