XPeng G3i — New Electric SUV Launches

XPeng has just launched a revision of its G3 smart electric SUV, the G3i. The G3i comes with a facelift as well as upgraded infotainment and autonomous driving tech (XPILOT 2.5). After Chinese subsidies, the price comes to RMB149,800 – 185,800.

The upgraded infotainment system uses a Snapdragon 820A auto-grade chip, and the vehicle now comes with “full-scenario voice assistant which supports continuous dialogue and customized voice commands.”

XPeng is all about the tech, which is why it is intent on calling its vehicles “smart electric vehicles,” not just electric vehicles, and upgrades are centered around improved consumer-facing tech, not more power or improved seats or something. The focus is tech, tech, tech — and some of the other stuff too. “Tailored for China’s tech-savvy younger generations, the G3i offers more than 50 exterior and interior color combinations,” the company adds.

“The G3 has received 15 major firmware OTA upgrades since its launch, adding 55 new functions as of March 31, 2021. The utilization rate of its AI-powered voice assistant has exceeded 99%. In 2020, the G3’s auto parking function was ranked top by i-VISTA.”

Here’s more info on range, trim, and pricing:

One final thing XPeng is keen to point out is that the XPeng G3 has sold quite well in its segment — but we have to admit that it is getting a little niche with this one: “As XPeng’s first mass-produced model, the G3 smart SUV was launched in 2018. Since its launch, the G3 has become the second best-selling pure electric SUV in China’s mid-to-high-end market for more than two years. In the first quarter of 2021, the G3 stood in first place in terms of insurance registration numbers among A-class pure electric SUVs in China.”