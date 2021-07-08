Ford Mustang Mach-E Named Car And Driver EV Of The Year

Car and Driver has given the Mustang Mach-E its EV Of The Year Award. In making the announcement, the magazine said, “Foreshadowing a future when an electric vehicle’s range is secondary to how it drives, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is our EV of the Year.” Here’s more from C&D:

“If an automaker wanted to convert people from EV skeptics to EV evangelists, it’s hard to imagine a better vehicle for the job than the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It arrives in the familiar shape and size of the crossovers Americans love, at a price that competes with gas-powered alternatives, and with a design that gets noticed.

“The Mach-E has the range and charging speed to wave off the most common EV criticisms, and thanks to Electrify America’s recent work, there’s a nationwide charging network that makes long interstate trips not just possible but tolerable. For new EV converts, piloting a Mach-E isn’t so different from driving a gas-burning SUV that it feels foreign, yet the experience is futuristic enough to be exciting. It’s the right car to bring drivers along during this watershed moment as EVs transition from niche alternative to new normal.”

The new normal? That’s good news. Not everyone is an early adopter and not everyone wants a car that breaks all the common perceptions about what a car should be. “Best of all, the Mach-E is fun,” Car and Driver adds. “It moves us past the argument that we should drive EVs because they’re better for the environment and proposes a simpler, more fundamental truth — EVs can be as rewarding to drive as their gas counterparts. The Mach-E strikes a sweet balance between practical and visceral, landing in the space where Mazda often operates. Ford has built an EV that’s suited to kid-hauling duty, Costco runs, and daily commutes but that doesn’t strip the soul out of driving.”

CleanTechnica was fortunate enough to score a Mach-E for a full 7-day test drive earlier this year. Both Zachary Shahan and Paul Fosse spent time with the car and loved many of its features — especially the 360º bird’s eye view available on the test car. The Mach-E is not a Tesla and that’s a good thing, Paul wrote. It has a large touchscreen mounted vertically like a Model S, but it also has normal controls in places where most drivers expect to find them. Someone getting into a Mach-E for the first time will need less time to get used to how the car drives and feels than someone getting into a Tesla for the first time.

Car and Driver praised the Mach-E for its premium interior, exhilarating performance, and value. It is priced just slightly above more conventional SUVs and with the available federal tax credit it can actually cost less to buy. But what really got C&D fired up was the way the Mach-E fits the needs of so many drivers.

“One key requirement for our EV of the Year—in addition to fun, value, and mission fulfillment—is that it make electric vehicles more desirable to buyers to a degree that moves the industry forward. That’s where the Mach-E stands out from the 10 other vehicles we evaluated.

“At long last, an automaker has given us an EV that competes head to head with Tesla on design, performance, price, and range, and it neither looks nor feels like it was built in a tent. It’s the perfect vehicle to rewrite preconceptions that were formed when the vast majority of EVs were too small, too slow, too expensive to buy yet too cheap to live with, and hobbled by too-short range and too-spotty public infrastructure that wouldn’t allow them to venture far from home. Plus, the Mach-E has the driving dynamics and design to push new buyers past mere acceptance of EV technology to excitement.”

If the goal is to move the EV revolution forward, clearly the Mach-E is a winner. Its sales numbers are strong — last month it outsold the conventional Mustang. It’s not just a North American car, either. Ford is accepting pre-orders in China and has begun deliveries in Norway, the EV capitol of the world, where it was the EV sales leader last month.

Elon Musk has been begging legacy automakers to make compelling electric cars. Ford did, by all accounts. People in marketing know that consumers love choices. If you are thinking about buying a new electric car, the Mustang Mach-E should be on your shopping list.