Miami Takes Another Step Into The Future With 42 Proterra Electric Buses

Miami-Dade county has taken another step towards the electric future by adding 42 Proterra ZX5+ buses to its rapidly growing electric bus fleet, bringing the grand total of Proterra-built EVs operating in Miami to 75. But that’s just the headline — along with the buses, Miami will be installing 75 high-capacity chargers across three bus depots, ensuring they’re all “juiced up” and ready to go each morning.

Proterra Charging Depot

“Miami-Dade County has long been a leader in advancing forward-looking clean technology solutions,” said Jack Allen, Proterra CEO, in a statement. “We are delighted to build on our partnership together and drive the county’s switch to zero-emission, electric transportation with our EV technology.”

Proterra says its US-built battery-electric buses save nearly 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions when replacing a diesel bus — per year. With more than 600 electric city buses already on the road and over 20 million service miles on them, I feel like it’s safe to say that these things are doing a great job cleaning up their respective cities’ air, you know?

Well, Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava seems convinced, anyway. “This is a major step forward in Miami-Dade County’s commitment to incorporate clean, renewable energy to protect our environment and offer better transportation options,” she says. “With these new electric buses, Miami-Dade will lead the way with the largest sustainable transportation fleet in Florida and one of the largest in the nation.”

What do you guys think of Miami’s electric bus buy? Is it something to celebrate, or just a case of greenwashing to bring up at reelection? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know.

Source | Images: Proterra, via EV Obsession.