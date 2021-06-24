Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Miami Takes Another Step Into The Future With 42 Proterra Electric Buses

Published

Miami-Dade county has taken another step towards the electric future by adding 42 Proterra ZX5+ buses to its rapidly growing electric bus fleet, bringing the grand total of Proterra-built EVs operating in Miami to 75. But that’s just the headline — along with the buses, Miami will be installing 75 high-capacity chargers across three bus depots, ensuring they’re all “juiced up” and ready to go each morning.

Proterra Charging Depot

Image courtesy Proterra.

“Miami-Dade County has long been a leader in advancing forward-looking clean technology solutions,” said Jack Allen, Proterra CEO, in a statement. “We are delighted to build on our partnership together and drive the county’s switch to zero-emission, electric transportation with our EV technology.”

Proterra says its US-built battery-electric buses save nearly 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions when replacing a diesel bus — per year. With more than 600 electric city buses already on the road and over 20 million service miles on them, I feel like it’s safe to say that these things are doing a great job cleaning up their respective cities’ air, you know?

Well, Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava seems convinced, anyway. “This is a major step forward in Miami-Dade County’s commitment to incorporate clean, renewable energy to protect our environment and offer better transportation options,” she says. “With these new electric buses, Miami-Dade will lead the way with the largest sustainable transportation fleet in Florida and one of the largest in the nation.”

What do you guys think of Miami’s electric bus buy? Is it something to celebrate, or just a case of greenwashing to bring up at reelection? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know.

Source | Images: Proterra, via EV Obsession.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Air Quality

Tesla HVAC Units For Homes With Bioweapon Defense Would Benefit Help Areas Like Cancer Alley

Nestled against the mighty Mississippi is the historic city of Baton Rouge, the capital of Louisiana. We have the tallest capitol building in the...

3 days ago

Air Quality

Sharon Lavigne Recognized For Fight “To Breathe Clean Air” in Cancer Alley

Lifelong Louisiana resident, retired teacher, and grassroots activist Sharon Lavigne was awarded the 2021 Goldman Environmental Prize for her victorious and continued environmental justice...

June 16, 2021

Cars

Electric Ferrari Drag Race: Tesla Power vs. 12 Mighty Cylinders

For those of you too young to remember the fact for yourselves, I’m about to drop a truth-bomb: the 1980s were an absolutely magical...

June 12, 2021

Air Quality

Test Showed Exxon Plant In My City Produced 350 Pounds Of Particulate Matter PER HOUR

Emissions of Baton Rouge’s Exxon plant, which produces 517,00 barrels of oil a day, have hit a peak of 350 pounds per hour, Reuters...

June 6, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.