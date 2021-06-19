Company’s 1st Lithium-ion Battery Dry Cells Produced from New York Battery Plant

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (Magnis) has announced that Imperium3 New York (iM3NY) produced its first full-sized prismatic cells ahead of schedule for limited testing and customer sampling in the third quarter of this year.

These new cells were made by using manual settings that refined the product design for future automated production. The cells were produced with all commercial-grade components to refine the product design from a fully defined supply chain, the report noted.

The current phase is working toward production-grade design along with de-risking “design unknowns involved in the transition from pilot production to full scale production.” The volumes will increase with fully optimized and automated lines.

Magnis said that this is the first stage of the demonstration of its ability to synchronize material science, engineering, and process knowledge to create a commercially viable lithium-ion battery cell.

Chaitanya Sharma, CEO of iM3NY, shared some thoughts on this achievement: “Today’s achievement has been produced with long hours by a committed team that continues to expand. We will keep working around the clock to achieve our production milestones.”

This news follows the announcement that Magnis recently purchased the equipment to boost the annual production capacity of the iM3NY lithium-ion battery plant to 1.8 GWh. The Driven has reported that the plant was previously operated by A123 Systems, a Chinese battery manufacturer that was originally a US company before it went bankrupt almost a decade ago. iM3NY bought around 60% of one of the production lines that A123 Systems previously used and that would be integrated into iM3NYs existing production line it was setting up.

“We are working around the clock to fast-track production at the iM3NY battery plant following the recent injection of substantial funding,” said Sharma, who drew comparisons with working on Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada.

“I can draw comparisons with our team’s excitement levels and my early experience working on the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. We look forward to being one of the leading providers of American-made batteries for the US market in the near term.”

That work has now paid off, resulting in the production of the first lithium-ion battery dry cells at the New York battery factory. Let’s explore what this means.

Dry-Cell and Wet-Cell Batteries

The key difference between wet and dry-cell batteries depends on the electrolyte used to make electricity. For wet-cell batteries, the electrolyte is mostly liquid. For dry-cell batteries, it’s a mostly solid substance. Wet-cell batteries create their power from a pair of electrodes and a liquid electrolyte solution. Dry-cell batteries use a metal electrode or graphite rod covered by an electrolyte paste within a metal container.

There are two types of dry-cell solutions — acidic dry cells and longer-lasting alkaline dry cells. In the acidic dry cell batteries, the electricity-generating reduction reaction takes place in a paste made up of ammonium chloride and manganese dioxide. In the alkaline dry cell, either potassium hydroxide or sodium hydroxide react with manganese dioxide. Some batteries may also use silver oxide, mercuric oxidie, or nickel/cadmium.

Some examples of devices using dry-cell batteries include calculators, clocks, cameras, and small motors.

Dry-cell batteries used in larger motors have three usage categories: automotive, marine, and deep cycle. Drexel University noted that hybrid automotive dry-cell batteries are made up of nickel-metal halide, nickel-metal hydride, and lithium-ion materials that allow the batteries to be recharged on a regular basis.

You can learn more about wet-and dry-cell batteries here.