Tuopu: Tesla Leads The Auto Industry By At Least 5 Years

China-based Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd (Tuopu) recently stated in its most recent earnings call that Tesla has a five year gap on other car companies, Teslarati reported. Tuopu is an auto parts supplier that services a wide variety of brands, from Geely and SAIC to Ford, GM, Volkswagen, and other major automakers. Teslarati learned about this from @Ray4Tesla, who shared the details in a Twitter thread.

Ray explained that Tuopu, which has five production lines, is a major component supplier for many automakers and that in its recent earnings call, the supplier spoke highly of Tesla’s production, supply chain, R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and more.

He also said that Tuopu is very optimistic about Tesla and said that orders are actually normal “amidst the recent negative sentiments facing Tesla in China.” Ray also provided a Google translation (in the tweet above) of the remark made by the supplier.

Although “Company A” was mentioned in this back and forth, Ray pointed out that the supplier was describing Tesla. One key clue to that is the negative media reports about “Company A,” which is an auto manufacturer. Other key descriptions of “Company A” that match Tesla are “growth of a new species” and increased sales performance. As you know, Tesla recently sold out of all of its vehicles shortly after Q2 began.

Earlier this month, someone tweeted out a video of a huge fleet of Teslas being delivered in Belgium. Video from the Port of Zeebrugge revealed “an immense assortment of Tesla vehicles ready for delivery,” the article noted.

Overall, they describe this company as doing everything correctly.

Here’s the response from the conference call in text in case the embedded tweet above doesn’t show for you:

“What I want to say is that in the process of cooperating with customers, we deeply realize that all things done by ‘Company A’ are correct, including product positioning, research and development, manufacturing, supplier management, quality, marketing, etc. are all very correct. Other car companies have a gap of at least 5 years. At noon, we just saw a 240% incress in European sales of ‘Company A’ in May and a substantial increase in North America. The emergence and growth of a new species will have problems of this kind, which are also short-lived. We can’t just look at the appearance, we are very optimistic, the current orders are normal.”