Photo by Kyle Field/CleanTechnica

Fossil Fuels

Judge Pauses Biden Pause On Oil & Gas Leasing

Published

A federal judge on Tuesday effectively paused the Biden administration’s pause on new oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters. The preliminary injunction applies nationwide and is a blow to a high-profile component of Biden’s sweeping executive actions on climate change, taken soon after assuming office. The administration said it would comply with the order but did not say when lease auctions would resume. And while the judge criticized a lack of explanation for cancelling lease sales, it also said an Interior Department review of the policy is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Sources: APReutersWashington Post $, New York Times $, Wall Street Journal $, Politico Pro $

Originally published by Nexus Media (images added by editor).

In this article:
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

