Help Us Find Some Rural EV & Cleantech Stories Along I-40!

Published

Later this month, I’m going to be taking my first road trip for a special project I’m working on. It’s called Untold EV & Cleantech Stories, and the goal is to cover the stories from rural areas and small cities that just aren’t getting told. As my wife and I gather them, we’ll publish them right here at CleanTechnica, along with some videos on YouTube.

Eventually, we will be asking viewers for help with travel expenses to go and get more of these stories every month or two. For this first trip, though, I’m going to be covering my own costs to give readers an idea of what the project is all about so they can decide for themselves whether it’s worth something.

 

This trip is going to begin in Phoenix, Arizona and end on the coast in North Carolina, following Interstate 40 for most of the way. To get the most out of this trip, we’re seeking input from readers on cool images and stories we can gather along the way.

We’re looking for EV businesses, owner’s clubs, renewable energy projects and charging stations under construction, relevant museums, and anything else that you’d expect to see on CleanTechnica.

Places On Our List So Far

One of the first places we’ll be going is to check out the Lucid factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. We probably won’t be going through when they’re open, but we will be able to at least get some aerial images of what’s going on, if nothing else. If we’re lucky and someone will be there, we’ll gather more information and imagery inside!

Another neat oddball story is a followup of earth fissures in Arizona that hit the news a few years back. We’d like to get some images of at least one set of fissures and look at the fissures themselves firsthand. According to the Arizona Geological Survey, these fissures are caused by valleys that dry out, often from agricultural practices.

Another place we’ll be spending time is the Grand Canyon. One thing we want to look at is the reduction of light pollution in that area. Things were extremely dark there last time we visited, but we didn’t think to look at the impact of RVs and other visitors to the area at night. Photos are going to be a big part of that.

While we are there, we’ll be visiting some nearby local businesses that recently added level 2 charging stations. We want to see what their experience has been with getting, using, and maintaining the stations. Did it help business? Or does it seem to go unused?

We’ll also be looking at power stations in northern Arizona along our route. The coal power stations are a good place to get imagery for future coal stories, but they’re also an interesting dying breed that won’t be around for a lot longer. With the closure of the larger plants, it’s only a matter of time until the smaller ones close down.

Jennifer Sensiba

