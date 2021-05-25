Tesla Most-Googled Investment Option, Magnet-Free Motor, Tesla Cybertruck Reservations, Texas GOP Blackout Scandal — CleanTechnica Top 20

The top 20 CleanTechnica articles of the last week included a lot of Tesla news (naturally), but Ford came in strong too. Tesla stories accounted for 8 of the top 20 stories. The hot new Ford F-150 Lightning took another 3 stories of the top 20 (note: one of those is a story Elon Musk responded to on Twitter). For more details on those titles or to find the topics of the remaining 9 articles from the top 20, scroll on down below and click what grabs your eye.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here