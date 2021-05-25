Connect with us

Tesla Cybertruck in NYC on May 8th, 2021. Image courtesy of Mira Shahan & Brendan Miles for CleanTechnica.

Tesla Most-Googled Investment Option, Magnet-Free Motor, Tesla Cybertruck Reservations, Texas GOP Blackout Scandal — CleanTechnica Top 20

The top 20 CleanTechnica articles of the last week included a lot of Tesla news (naturally), but Ford came in strong too. Tesla stories accounted for 8 of the top 20 stories. The hot new Ford F-150 Lightning took another 3 stories of the top 20 (note: one of those is a story Elon Musk responded to on Twitter). For more details on those titles or to find the topics of the remaining 9 articles from the top 20, scroll on down below and click what grabs your eye.

  1. Tesla Is Most-Googled Investment Opportunity In 83 Countries & World As A Whole
  2. Mahle Develops Magnet-Free Motor For Electric Vehicles
  3. Reports: Tesla Has Over 1 Million Cybertruck Reservations
  4. Texas Blackout Reveal: Texas Republicans Knew Gas Was The Problem, Then Blamed Renewables
  5. A 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance’s Top Speed Was Tested On The German Autobahn
  6. The Ford F-150 Lightning Is A BIG Win — 3 Core Questions Remain
  7. Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide – Part Three
  8. Tesla Cybertruck Looks Out Of This World, Wows People Even In NYC (VIDEOS)
  9. Musk Muses As Diess Disses Hydrogen
  10. Ofergawdsakes Wind Power For One Boat Is Not Such A Big Deal…Is It?
  11. Canoo Electric Lifestyle Vehicle Now Available For Preorder
  12. Ford’s Electric F-150 Announcement & 4 Important EV Questions
  13. Army of Tesla’s Refreshed Model S Cars Spotted in a Flyover of Fremont Factory
  14. Workers At Tesla Giga Texas Get Up Close & Personal With The Tesla Cybertruck
  15. Australian Aluminum-Ion Battery Promises 60X Increase In Charging Speed
  16. Instead Of Fixing The LEAF’s Problems, Nissan’s New Owners Now Get $350 In Turo Credits
  17. Tesla: The Elephant In The EV Room Who Lives In Everyone’s Heads, Rent-Free
  18. Ford F-150 Lightning Gets 44,500+ Reservations In Under 48 Hours!
  19. Elon Musk Response To UFC Fighter Is More Evidence Of What Could Be Another Record Quarter For Tesla
  20. The Rad Power Bikes RadRunner E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review
