1st Named Storm Of Atlantic Hurricane “Season” Is Early For 7th Year In A Row (Hello, Ana)

For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. Subtropical storm Ana formed on Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Bermuda and by Sunday evening had weakened to a Tropical Depression and never threatened land.

Increases in air and ocean temperatures due to climate change have wide-ranging effects on hurricane precipitation, intensity, and coastal flooding. The recent trend of earlier storms is yet another indication of the effects of climate change on tropical weather systems, scientists say, but more research is needed to definitively link the expansion of hurricane season with climate change.

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Ana reached Tropical Storm status earlier on Sunday, but has now weakened to a Tropical Depression. At 5 pm Sunday TD Ana was located about 540 mi northeast of Bermuda with max winds of 35 mph moving to the northeast at 17 mph. Ana is expected ti dissipate by Monday. pic.twitter.com/DcnPE5bVGO — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) May 23, 2021