Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Colonial Pipeline Company, via BBC

Climate Change

Colonial Pipeline Shutdown Reflects Grid & Energy Climate Threats

Published

The chaos and panic set off when Colonial Pipeline shut down 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supply to protect its billing system after a ransomware attack shows how tenuous American energy stability is, and reflects how ill-prepared the nation’s grid and energy systems are to face 21st century threats like climate change, the New York Times reports.

A climate-fueled heatwave last summer put the California grid under so much stress a mistake by PG&E caused rolling blackouts and a deep freeze in Texas last February caused widespread gas system failures that led to at least 111 deaths. President Biden’s infrastructure plan would put $100 billion toward improving the grid, including cybersecurity protections.

“Our traditional strategies for producing and delivering energy are under threat by climate and by cyberterrorists,” EDF’s Mark Brownstein told the Times. “As we move toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future, we also need to move toward one that fundamentally has more resilience.”

Source: New York Times $

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Fossil Fuels

Pipeline Company Shut Down Its Own Pipeline, Paid Ransom

Editor’s note: Well, this is surprising, and interesting. The news about this oil pipeline shutdown seems to get weirder by the day. Here’s the...

6 days ago

Fossil Fuels

“An 8th-Grader Could Have Hacked” The Koch-Owned Colonial Pipeline

Colonial pipeline operators began restarting operations Wednesday evening but said it would take “several days” for the supply chain to return and warned some...

7 days ago

Fossil Fuels

Gas Stations Dry As Pipeline Shutdown Drives Panic, Chaos

Long lines of drivers waited at gas stations across the South yesterday — except for the stations that had already run out of gas...

May 12, 2021

Clean Power

The US Infrastructure Bill & the Costs of a Sustainable Transition

By David Lapp Jost Joe Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion-over-8-years “once in a generation” infrastructure spending bill has launched a flurry of conversation. Infrastructure spending,...

May 12, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.