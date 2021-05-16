Elon Musk Response To UFC Fighter Is More Evidence Of What Could Be Another Record Quarter For Tesla

In the first quarter of 2021, Tesla was profitable for the 7th straight quarter and broke several records, including sales records set in Q4 2020. So, the following scenario comes as no surprise and reflects just how high the demand for Tesla vehicles truly is.

UFC Fighter and Tesla supporter Beneil Dariush, who won against Tony Ferguson yesterday, used his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan to share his frustrations with Elon Musk.

“I want to call out your buddy Elon! Elon Musk! Where is my wife’s car, bro?! I have been waiting for six months! I’m having a baby. I need a big car; I need to protect my daughter. Let’s go, Elon, get me my car,” he said.

Dariush later gave more details on his Tesla delivery, and he really does want his Tesla.

“December, I ordered my car,” he said, noting that it’s the safest car for his wife who is pregnant. “I’m still waiting! Elon, bro, what’s the deal, man? You told me March, we’re coming up on June. I want my car.” He said that he is a big fan and that this was disrespect.

Elon Musk replied on Twitter, sharing his apology. “Coming soon. Sorry for the delay!”

Coming soon. Sorry for the delay! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2021

This exchange will likely be noted and shared as a negative thing. However, note that aside from supplier delays causing some challenges, there is great demand for Tesla vehicles and vehicles are sold out for several months. There is massive demand for Teslas — demand that many critics and some media outlets still insist doesn’t exist today.

Tesla has sold out all its production for q2 already. If they can get mode S and X out this qtr. record numbers again. Could be a huge qtr. $tsla — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) May 6, 2021

Q1 & Q2 2021 Records

We are barely into Q2 2021 and Tesla has already sold out of its vehicles for this quarter. If you’ve ordered a Tesla, expect delays.

Get ready for a record breaking Tesla Q2 deliveries. All signs strongly indicate that. 19K -210K range.Expect Gordon to come out w 225K. $tsla — Alp (@Alpsoy66) May 14, 2021

Sadly, when you have such high demand for a product and there are also global supply chain issues, delays are inevitable. This goes for any situation, whether it’s Tesla and its vehicles or the recent gas shortages that took place on the East Coast. The key is not to panic or get upset — doing so only exacerbates the issue.

In the case of Beneil Dariush, he has been waiting for six months for his vehicle. That’s not a short time, but it’s also within the realm of expectation, all things considered. Hopefully, though, his family has a vehicle coming out of the factory soon, if not very recently.