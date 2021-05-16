Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Elon Musk Response To UFC Fighter Is More Evidence Of What Could Be Another Record Quarter For Tesla

Published

In the first quarter of 2021, Tesla was profitable for the 7th straight quarter and broke several records, including sales records set in Q4 2020. So, the following scenario comes as no surprise and reflects just how high the demand for Tesla vehicles truly is.

UFC Fighter and Tesla supporter Beneil Dariush, who won against Tony Ferguson yesterday, used his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan to share his frustrations with Elon Musk.

“I want to call out your buddy Elon! Elon Musk! Where is my wife’s car, bro?! I have been waiting for six months! I’m having a baby. I need a big car; I need to protect my daughter. Let’s go, Elon, get me my car,” he said.

Dariush later gave more details on his Tesla delivery, and he really does want his Tesla.

“December, I ordered my car,” he said, noting that it’s the safest car for his wife who is pregnant. “I’m still waiting! Elon, bro, what’s the deal, man? You told me March, we’re coming up on June. I want my car.” He said that he is a big fan and that this was disrespect.

Elon Musk replied on Twitter, sharing his apology. “Coming soon. Sorry for the delay!”

This exchange will likely be noted and shared as a negative thing. However, note that aside from supplier delays causing some challenges, there is great demand for Tesla vehicles and vehicles are sold out for several months. There is massive demand for Teslas — demand that many critics and some media outlets still insist doesn’t exist today.

Q1 & Q2 2021 Records

We are barely into Q2 2021 and Tesla has already sold out of its vehicles for this quarter. If you’ve ordered a Tesla, expect delays.

Sadly, when you have such high demand for a product and there are also global supply chain issues, delays are inevitable. This goes for any situation, whether it’s Tesla and its vehicles or the recent gas shortages that took place on the East Coast. The key is not to panic or get upset — doing so only exacerbates the issue.

In the case of Beneil Dariush, he has been waiting for six months for his vehicle. That’s not a short time, but it’s also within the realm of expectation, all things considered. Hopefully, though, his family has a vehicle coming out of the factory soon, if not very recently.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

The Ongoing Parallels Between Tesla & Apple

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Is Tesla the next Apple? Is Elon Musk the next Steve Jobs? Such comparisons are often amplified within investment communities. But...

48 mins ago

Cars

Army of Tesla’s Refreshed Model S Cars Spotted in a Flyover of Fremont Factory

Tesla is about to unleash an army of the newly refreshed Model S (Plaid) vehicles, and we are here for it. The vehicles were...

2 hours ago

Cars

Peugeot Shines in Hot French Plugin Electric Vehicle Market — Charts

The French plugin vehicle market continues in the fast lane, with April’s plugin share reaching 15% (6.8% BEV). That keeps the year-to-date (YTD) share...

6 hours ago

Cars

A City Planning Model In Shanghai Reveals Land Reserved For Tesla Giga Shanghai

Kelvin Yang has shared a photo on Twitter that may be of particular interest to Tesla/EV followers. He noted that Shanghai’s city planning office...

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.