Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla CyberTruck in NYC on May 8th, 2021. Image courtesy of Mira Shahan & Brendan Miles for CleanTechnica.

Clean Transport

What Will Tesla’s Cybertruck User Interface Look Like?

Published

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX.

Some pretty interesting Cybertruck center touchscreen user interface visuals were leaked recently when former Tesla Head of UI Design, Pawel Pietryka, uploaded them on his new company’s website.

Inside the Tesla Cybertruck (Source: Tesla)

Pawel joined Tesla as an Art Director and Designer in 2016. Later on, he became the Head of UI Design and left the Silicon Valley automaker this year in March — after 4 years and 6 months. It appears he (perhaps mistakenly) uploaded the secretive Cybertruck UI as part of his portfolio to promote his new company’s* website and his prior work. (*Modern Grafik Anstalt, Inc. (MGA))

However, when this footage was discovered by the Tesla community on social media, Pawel deleted these UI graphics, most likely at the request of Tesla.

This prototype early version of the Cybertruck UI is darker-themed, different from the brighter UI in the Model S, 3, X, Y. Some of the Cybertruck’s newly-designed maps were also seen in the test drive videos from the unveiling back in 2019.

Tesla Cybertruck center touchscreen UI with the Cybertruck exterior and interior renders (Source: Tesla / MGA)

These leaked UI screens look like mockup designs themselves — as opposed to being captured on a real Cybertruck. This Cybertruck center touchscreen UI might not be the final design that we’ll (eventually) see after production starts at Gigafactory Texas later this year. The design language of the Cybertruck UI also mirrors the futuristic electric pickup truck’s sharp-edged design — some refer to it as origami with stainless steel. The fonts, icons, and UI elements are all in line with the Cyberpunk design aesthetic.

Cybertruck maps UI on its 17″ center touchscreen (Source: Tesla / MGA)

Tesla has moved the control navigation icons to the left in a vertical setting in this new Cybertruck UI, diverging from the bottom-horizontal setting in the existing vehicles.

The following short video from these leaks showcases the Cybertruck rendering on the center screen as the truck is turned on and the functions load up. Looks like a time-lapse video of the animation of screen elements. That said, we might end of getting a faster GPU in the Cybertruck.

As a reference point, this futuristic UI layout actually reminds me of one of my favorite websites back in the early 2000s — the inspirational 2Advanced Studios V2. Coincidentally, 2Advanced Studios was the one who designed the first SpaceX website in 2002:

In any event, whatever the Cybertruck UI final design turns out to be, these early spy shots look pretty cool.

Tesla CyberTruck in NYC on May 8th, 2021. Image courtesy of Mira Shahan & Brendan Miles for CleanTechnica.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Sets A New 1/4 Mile Record: 9.23 Seconds

Tesla’s Model S Plaid recently set a new record for the fastest quarter-mile time of any production car, reports Drive Tesla Canada. The official...

2 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

“Lavish P.” Shows Us That Law Enforcement Isn’t Taking Autopilot Abuse Seriously

A couple days ago, a San Francisco man got himself arrested for driving around in a Tesla Model 3. Unlike most of us who...

15 hours ago

Clean Transport

Some Thoughts On Elon Musk’s SNL Appearance And How We Can Learn To Be Better Humans

We live in a time when renewable energy is on the rise and electric vehicles are becoming so mainstream that they are in the...

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Suspends Bitcoin Vehicle Purchases Due To Environmental Impacts Of Mining & Transactions

Earlier this year, Tesla started accepting Bitcoin as a payment option for its vehicles. That has now changed. Earlier this afternoon, Tesla’s CEO, Elon...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.