The Biktrix Moto Is A New Moped-Style E-Bike That Promises 100+ Mile Range

The latest model of e-bike from Biktrix, the Moto, is a 750W moped-style bike that looks like a great option for those looking for a clean quiet ride for commuting, for use as a grocery-getter, or just for blasting down off-road trails in zero-emission style.

The Biktrix Moto, which is available in 5 different colors and either a 20″ or 24″ frame, has a moped-like frame and seat for an upright riding style, and has an integrated headlight and taillight, along with a small rear rack for carrying your needful things. The Moto gets its electric propulsion from a 750W Bafang hub motor, and its human-powered propulsion via a singlespeed chain drive with a 42-tooth cog up front and a 23-tooth cog in the rear, which also has an integrated chain-tensioner for “low-maintenance riding.” The pedal-assist feature uses a cadence sensor, rather than a torque sensor, and a thumb-activated throttle allows for an instant boost off of the line, or for those times when you’d rather just ride and not pedal.

The bike also includes a beefy chainguard (essential for keeping your organic hemp jeans both cleaner, and out of the drivetrain), as well as front and rear fenders for diverting some of the inevitable mud, dirt, water, and road debris from splattering the rider. The Moto rolls on a pair of fat 4″ tires — on either 20″ or 24″ rims, depending on frame size — which are likely to offer a smooth ride no matter what the terrain, and stopping power comes from a pair of hydraulic disc brakes.

When it comes to the “fuel” for that 750W electric motor, the Biktrix Moto uses a Hailong 48V 21Ah battery pack, and one of the cooler options for this e-bike is the ability to mount dual battery packs (for an additional $599), which are said to be able to give the rider a range of more than 100 miles per charge — depending on the terrain and how heavy-handed the rider is with the the throttle or electric assist level. Obviously a route with steep uphill grades or the constant use of jackrabbit starts off of the line at stoplights will drain the batteries much faster than when ridden in pedal-assist mode along relatively flat roads, but knowing that you’ve got plenty of juice in your tank with dual batteries is a great way to avoid any sort of range anxiety.

The Moto can be configured with either a 500W / 20MPH-limited setup for those needing to comply with local regulations, or can be configured as an off-road model with the full 750W of power available to the rider. For those living in countries which regulate throttle-activated e-bikes differently than pedal-assist e-bikes, be sure to check your local laws before ordering.

The Biktrix Moto is available for pre-order right now at a base price of $2299 (single battery option), which the company says is “currently reduced to incentivize” pre-orders. The company expects to start shipping the pre-ordered models in mid-April. Get the full scoop at Biktrix.

All images courtesy Biktrix, via Shaelyn LeLievre (Max Borges Agency)

