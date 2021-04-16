Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy Tesla Club India.

Cars

India To Tesla: We Need You ASAP

Published

India’s Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, put out a statement this week about Tesla in India and said that he has urged Tesla to start manufacturing in India as soon as possible. He shared that Tesla has a golden opportunity to set up its manufacturing facility in India, according to the New Indian Express. Minister Gadkari shared his thoughts and expressed the nation’s urgency for getting Tesla to fully come to India. Tesla is already setting up a manufacturing site in India and sourcing various components from Indian automakers, but the hope is to get a full-scale gigafactory.

“I will suggest them [Tesla] that it will be golden opportunity for them to start manufacturing facility in India because as the automobile components are concerned, already Tesla is taking a lot of components from the Indian manufacturers. So there will be availability,” the minister said.

The article noted that Gadkari was confident in the improvement of Indian products and that within the next two years, the nation will be producing vehicles that are up to Tesla’s standards. “So in the interest of Tesla, I suggest them that you start manufacturing as early as possible. It will be beneficial for you,” Gadkari said.

“If they manufacture here in India, we will support them,” Gadkari noted. He encouraged Tesla to make industrial clusters while also creating and developing its own vendors in India.

“They can export a lot of vehicles from India, and as compared with the other countries, it will be economically viable,”  he said.

Gadkari emphasized the importance of electric vehicles and that it won’t take long for the Indian market to get much more mature. “It is good for them [Tesla]. I request them and suggest them but it is up to them to decide about it. But meanwhile, within two years [or] whatever, the e-vehicles we are getting into the market from Indian companies, they will be up to the mark of Tesla,” he said.

He added that at a preliminary stage, Tesla wants to start marketing in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. He also spoke about scrapping. He explained that within five years, India will be the number one manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in the world and that steel, aluminum, copper, and rubber will be easily available from scrapped vehicles for recycling. He also said that mass production will make electric vehicles economically viable. Gadkari also said that he will request governmental departments and the public to purchase electric vehicles.

Featured image courtesy of Tesla Club India.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Will Every New Car & Truck In USA Be Electric By 2035?

Originally published on EV Annex. The U.S. lags behind China and Europe in the transition from internal combustion engine to battery-powered cars. There are...

5 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Is Looking For More Supercharger Hosts, Open To Small Businesses

Tesla is already far ahead of everyone else when it comes to its Supercharger network. For years, Tesla’s Superchargers were the only girl in...

19 hours ago

Cars

Motor Trend: Tesla Model 3 Is Best Compact Luxury Sedan For 2021

The compact luxury sedan market is an interesting space. At least in the States, bigger has always been seen as better, with many buyers...

23 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Smart Summon Saves Owner In Louisiana Downpour

Watch below as a Tesla Model 3 owner uses Tesla’s Smart Summon to safely keep himself from getting caught up in a crazy Louisiana...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.