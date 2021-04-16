India To Tesla: We Need You ASAP

India’s Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, put out a statement this week about Tesla in India and said that he has urged Tesla to start manufacturing in India as soon as possible. He shared that Tesla has a golden opportunity to set up its manufacturing facility in India, according to the New Indian Express. Minister Gadkari shared his thoughts and expressed the nation’s urgency for getting Tesla to fully come to India. Tesla is already setting up a manufacturing site in India and sourcing various components from Indian automakers, but the hope is to get a full-scale gigafactory.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he has urged @Tesla to start manufacturing in 🇮🇳 as soon as possible. He had spoken to the management of Tesla and had assured them that the govt will help them set up industrial clusters in the country.@elonmuskhttps://t.co/FZCr287iE3 — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) April 15, 2021

“I will suggest them [Tesla] that it will be golden opportunity for them to start manufacturing facility in India because as the automobile components are concerned, already Tesla is taking a lot of components from the Indian manufacturers. So there will be availability,” the minister said.

The article noted that Gadkari was confident in the improvement of Indian products and that within the next two years, the nation will be producing vehicles that are up to Tesla’s standards. “So in the interest of Tesla, I suggest them that you start manufacturing as early as possible. It will be beneficial for you,” Gadkari said.

“If they manufacture here in India, we will support them,” Gadkari noted. He encouraged Tesla to make industrial clusters while also creating and developing its own vendors in India.

“They can export a lot of vehicles from India, and as compared with the other countries, it will be economically viable,” he said.

Gadkari emphasized the importance of electric vehicles and that it won’t take long for the Indian market to get much more mature. “It is good for them [Tesla]. I request them and suggest them but it is up to them to decide about it. But meanwhile, within two years [or] whatever, the e-vehicles we are getting into the market from Indian companies, they will be up to the mark of Tesla,” he said.

He added that at a preliminary stage, Tesla wants to start marketing in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. He also spoke about scrapping. He explained that within five years, India will be the number one manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in the world and that steel, aluminum, copper, and rubber will be easily available from scrapped vehicles for recycling. He also said that mass production will make electric vehicles economically viable. Gadkari also said that he will request governmental departments and the public to purchase electric vehicles.

Featured image courtesy of Tesla Club India.

