Image courtesy of KIA & OVO Energy.

OVO Energy Gets 40 Fully Electric Kia e-Niros

OVO Energy, an electricity and gas supplier in the UK, has added 40 Kia e-Niros to its fleet — for its “Field Force” team. OVO Energy has a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions in its operations by 2030, something many top climate and energy scientists would applaud. This is a solid first step toward that 2030 goal.

The Kia e-Niro is one of the more popular electric vehicles in the UK, in Europe, and globally. It offers 282 miles of range (WLTP) at a fairly affordable price.

Image courtesy of KIA & OVO Energy.

OVO Energy added that there were other aspects they liked a lot about the vehicle: “Other key features which attracted the company to the award winning electric car was its spacious interior, exceptional practicality and outstanding levels of standard specification.”

OVO’s 2030 commitment is also tied to its participation in EV100, an initiative of The Climate Group focused on getting corporations to make the commitment to go electric by 2030, or engage in other EV-supportive actions. Aside from OVO Energy, 101 other EV100 members have made such commitments. It’s a fun list of commitments to go through.

“We’re excited to expand our Field Force team’s fleet, with Kia’s e-Niro electric vehicles, building on our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions from our own operations by 2030,” Ben Guest, Field Operations Director at OVO Energy, commented.

 
 
New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time.

