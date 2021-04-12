Audi e-tron: No-Deposit Subscription in UK Now Available

The Audi e-tron is still a small fry in the United States (as is Audi in general), but it is a top seller in Europe. A couple of notable news items about the e-tron in recent months include that 1) you can now get an e-tron via a subscription in the UK (with no money down), and 2) all e-tron models are already vehicle-to-grid ready.

The subscription package offers basically everything plus the kitchen sink: “insurance, free charging, servicing, breakdown cover and up to 1,000 miles.” The prices is £1,299 with all of that included. Fleet operator and subscription provider Onto ordered 300 Audi e-trons for this service, making it the largest electric vehicle fleet in England. Subscriptions start at such a short time period as one month. Subscribers don’t even have to put down a deposit.

The monthly cost may seem pricey at first, but the package is truly all-inclusive, and includes some things you wouldn’t expect, like extra features such as metallic paint. It includes “fully comprehensive insurance with breakdown cover for drivers aged between 30 and 80” and the 1,000 miles of complimentary charging is collected via the BP Pulse and/or Shell Recharge network. Plus, servicing is included.

And — everything is managed on an app, the Onto app. Even the car. The e-tron locks, unlocks, and starts via the phone app. It also shows aforementioned BP Pulse and Shell Recharge stations on the navigation.

“Although it’s an increasingly unfounded viewpoint, electrification and additional complication still go hand in hand in the eyes of many drivers, so our involvement with Onto will be valuable as a means of dismantling as many perceived obstacles to EV ownership and usage as possible,” says Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle.

Audi also includes specific details about the Black Edition e-tron that is available via Onto: “Based on the perennially popular S line trim with its more sporting slant, the Black Edition specification available for the e-tron as part of the Onto service enhances the SUV‘s profile further still with some premium touches. Privacy glass, matrix LED headlamps and 21-inch alloy wheels with a black finish that is carried through into the singleframe, the front and rear bumper inserts, the window trims, the roof rails and the door mirror surrounds are key external features. Lowered adaptive sport air suspension also contributes to the purposeful stance, and of course also to composure through corners.

“Inside, S line detailing, front sport seats finished in contrast-stitched Valcona leather and additional dashboard, door and centre console upholstery in Twin leather subtly signal intent while lending the appropriate air of luxury. Naturally this is also complemented by upscale technology in the form of features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit, the Audi smartphone interface, Audi Phone box wireless smartphone connectivity and charging and the touch-screen MMI Touch system with its dual monitors. This serves as the gateway to MMI Navigation Plus and to the many online services available as part of the Audi Connect portfolio. …

“The e-tron Black Edition is currently available in 50 quattro form with a WLTP-certified range of up to 183 miles, or as a 55 quattro capable of travelling for up to 235 miles between charges, and it is this second, more powerful version which Onto has chosen to expand its service offer. Its two electric motors deliver a system output of 300 kW and can make up to 664 Nm (489.7 lb-ft) of torque available within a fraction of a second, enabling acceleration from a standing start to 62mph in 5.7 seconds and a top speed electronically-limited to 124mph. The 95 kWh battery that makes this possible can charge with direct current (DC) at up to 150 kW, meaning that approximately half an hour is all that is required to restore 80 per cent of its capacity at fast charging stations.”

Aside from the e-tron, you can also get subscriptions for the following EV models through Onto:

Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

Jaguar I-PACE

Hyundai KONA EV Premium SE

Hyundai KONA EV Ultimate

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Performance Line

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Ultra Prestige

Peugeot e-208 GT

Peugeot e-208 GT Line

BMW i3

Nissan LEAF

Hyundai Ioniq

Renault ZOE ZE40 Dynamique Nav

Renault ZOE ZE50 Iconic

Renault ZOE ZE50 GT Line

That’s quite a selection. If you’re in the UK and subscribe to an electric vehicle through Onto, let us know about your experience!

