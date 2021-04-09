Hyundai KONA Electric Has Longest Range Of Any Car Eligible For UK’s Plug-In Car Grant

Following a trend, or at least what Vauxhall has also done, Hyundai lowered the price of its KONA EV in order to keep it qualified for the UK government’s Plug-In Car Grant (PiCG).

You had long been able to get a £3000 grant (applied at the time of purchase) on an electric vehicle that cost £50,000 or less. That changed last month as the UK dropped the max price to £35,000 and dropped the max grant amount to £2500.

The long-range KONA Electric, which has a 64 kWh battery and a full-charge range rating of 300 miles (WLTP), is now the longest range electric vehicle on the market that qualifies for the £2500 PiCG. The price of the Premium trim KONA is now £34,995, and its £37,145 for the Premium SE.

The price reductions for the long-range KONA trickled down to price reductions for other electric Hyundai options as well. KONA Electric 39 kWh prices dropped to £30,395 for the SE Connect and £31,745 for the Premium. “The IONIQ Electric range sees prices cut for the Premium model to £32,995 and the Premium SE to £34,995 (before first registration fee applied). Premium models are already well equipped, with 10.2-inch widescreen navigation, 7-inch TFT Driver Information Display, Wireless Charging Pad, and heated seats and steering wheel. The Premium SE, meanwhile, adds ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, leather seat facings and Memory Function driver’s seat.”

The KONA Electric has been one of the most competitive electric cars since it hit the market. It won the 2019 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award, and it’s been a top selling in many markets in Europe. Achieving the longest range of any electric vehicle eligible for the PiCG is another example of Hyundai being a leader in this sector, and with the KONA EV in particular.

