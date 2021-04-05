Connecticut’s Transportation Committee Passes SB 217 — The Fight For EV Freedom Continues

Last month I wrote about the historic fight for EV Freedom in Connecticut. In a nutshell, SB 127, if passed, will allow Tesla and other automakers to bypass the outdated dealer franchise system and sell directly to consumers. SB 127 is a solution that will bring Tesla and other EV manufacturers to Connecticut, and the latest update is that it has advanced out of the state’s Transportation Committee and is now being debated by members of the Senate.

Last month, Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, and other automakers took part alongside the Tesla Owners Club of Connecticut in a press conference. This resulted in a rare sighting of a Lucid Air and Tesla Model Y being parked side by side in unity — fighting for the right to sell EVs directly to consumers and to thus advance the adoption to clean and sustainable vehicles.

Will Cross and Barry Kresche documented the event, which drew around 100 EV enthusiasts from all across the state. They came to support the EV Freedom Bill. This small victory is another major step in the long road ahead. Senator Haskell noted that Connecticut has a long way to go if the state wants to reach its goal of 500,000 EVs in its fleet by 2030.

Once SB 127 is debated and hopefully passed by all of the members of the Senate, it will go back to the House for final adoption. The Tesla Owners Club shared a post on Tesla’s new Engage platform noting that, if you are a resident of Connecticut, Tesla’s new platform makes it super easy for you to contact your senator and share why it’s important for Tesla and other EV automakers to be allowed to sell directly to consumers.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design