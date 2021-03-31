The Specialized Como Super Light Packs Utility E-Bike Chops In A Commuter Frame

Specialized is known for its wide range of quality bikes, and has led the way into electrification with a complimentary line of e-bikes ranging from full suspension mountain slayers down to uber efficient commuter bikes.

Today, it is launching a new breed of e-bike that pairs an invisible frame-integrated 320Wh battery pack with a 240-watt mid-drive motor and a versatile commuter frame. The combination translates to an ability to deliver twice the power of the average rider in assistance from the motor. Riders can select from 3 riding modes depending on the amount of assistance they’re looking for.

On the surface, the Como Super Light (SL) looks like a vanilla commuter e-bike riding on a pair of Nimbus 2.3 650B tires for the perfect balance of traction and rolling resistance for city riding. A closer look at the frame reveals a much more nuanced design, starting with the mid-drive motor. The Specialized SL 1.1 motor puts out 240 watts of power to make it easier to ride more miles, carry more weight, travel faster, and ultimately, to just do more.

E-bikes are revolutionizing not just the cycling world, but the way humans get around and live life. A few thousand dollars might sound like a massive chunk of change for a bicycle, but when they get this good, replacing a vehicle becomes a very real possibility. When you look at it that way, comparing a well-appointed e-bike with the purchase price of a vehicle, monthly insurance, registration, petrol, and more, it’s easy to see why so many people are opting for an e-bike. As a side bonus, you can get a bit of a workout on the way to the grocery store, work, or school if you want.

The Como SL’s frame hides a healthy 320 Wh battery pack with an optional range extender that snaps right into the water bottle holder for 50% more range per charge. This e-bike strikes a nice balance between bike weight and functionality, making it easy for people who are already cycling to do even more. On the other hand, it’s also a great way for people who aren’t cycling regularly to get back onto a bike, leaning on the battery as insurance as they get back into shape.

The Como SL is a Class 3 e-bike, also known as a speed pedelec, capable of providing support from the motor up to a staggering 28 miles per hour.

On the mechanical side of things, the Como SL opts for a belt drive that eliminates the external grease and complexity of geared chain drive systems while delivering a silky smooth ride. The Como SL 4.0 instead brings all the gears safely indoors with a 5-speed Nexus Internal Gear Hub. Stepping up to the Como SL 5.0, you get more mechanical flexibility with an 8-speed Alfine Internal Gear Hub.

Overall, the Como Super Light is an impressive entry into the lightweight e-bike market for Specialized. It brings an array of sporty components including TRP Flow Set hydraulic disc brakes, a belt drive, fenders, rack support with an impressive cargo capacity, internally routed cables, and app support that set it apart from the masses of e-bikes sporting standard components.

The seamless integration of the efficient 240-watt motor and batteries are sure to make it a popular choice for casual bike riders looking for an e-bike to make their rides more fun. The utility it packs makes it a serious contender as a lighter weight, more efficient workhorse. It is a beautiful bike that’s sure to find solid traction with mainstream buyers around the world. I’m eager to spend some time on one. How about you?

The Specialized Turbo Como Super Light and Range Extender are available at participating dealers starting today. The Como SL 4.0 is $4,000 and the Como SL 5.0 is $4,800.

Motor : Specialized SL 1.1 custom lightweight motor, peak 240W / 35Nm, 2x you rider amplification (180% assistance), assist up to 28mph

: Specialized SL 1.1 custom lightweight motor, peak 240W / 35Nm, 2x you rider amplification (180% assistance), assist up to 28mph Battery : 320 Wh frame-integrated battery

: 320 Wh frame-integrated battery Charge Time : Internal battery will charge from 3% to 100% in approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes. A Range Extender will charge from 3% to 100% in approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes. Both batteries will charge from 3% to 100% in approximately 3 hours 20 minutes with a “Y” cable.

: Internal battery will charge from 3% to 100% in approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes. A Range Extender will charge from 3% to 100% in approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes. Both batteries will charge from 3% to 100% in approximately 3 hours 20 minutes with a “Y” cable. Riding Modes : Eco (matches input power up to 30% of motor power), Sport (matches input power up to 60% of motor power), Turbo (matches input power up to 100% of motor power), Smart Control for custom ride tuning via the Specialized Mission Control App, and off.

: Eco (matches input power up to 30% of motor power), Sport (matches input power up to 60% of motor power), Turbo (matches input power up to 100% of motor power), Smart Control for custom ride tuning via the Specialized Mission Control App, and off. Range in Eco Mode : 62 miles (100 km), 93 miles (155 km) with optional range extender

: 62 miles (100 km), 93 miles (155 km) with optional range extender Range in :

: Tires :

: Gearing (Como SL 4.0) : 5-speed Nexus Internal Gear Hub and chain drive for shifting when stopped, extended bike performance, and reduced at-home bike maintenance.

: 5-speed Nexus Internal Gear Hub and chain drive for shifting when stopped, extended bike performance, and reduced at-home bike maintenance. Gearing (Como SL 5.0) : 8-speed Alfine Internal Gear Hub and Gates Belt Drive

: 8-speed Alfine Internal Gear Hub and Gates Belt Drive Brakes : TRP Flow Set hydraulic disc brakes

: TRP Flow Set hydraulic disc brakes Cargo Hauling : Integrated front rack with a basket and top net up front w/Turbo Super Light pannier-compatible rear rack

: Integrated front rack with a basket and top net up front w/Turbo Super Light pannier-compatible rear rack Weight : 47–48.5lb (21.5–22kg)

: 47–48.5lb (21.5–22kg) Sizes : Small (59–65 in / 150–165 cm), Medium (65–70 in / 165-178 cm), and Large (70–75 in / 178–190 cm).

: Small (59–65 in / 150–165 cm), Medium (65–70 in / 165-178 cm), and Large (70–75 in / 178–190 cm). Colors : Como SL 4.0: cast umber, dove grey, raspberry, Como SL 5.0: grassy yellow, brushed silver, smoke

: Como SL 4.0: cast umber, dove grey, raspberry, Como SL 5.0: grassy yellow, brushed silver, smoke Price: The Specialized Como SL 4.0 is $4,000 and the Como SL 5.0 is $4,800.

All images courtesy of Specialized Bikes

