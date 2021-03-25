Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Semi Ready: Tesla Launches Its New “Heavy Duty Trucking” Department

Published

Originally published on Tesla OracleEV Annex.

The automotive world is anxiously anticipating the Tesla Semi. And it turns out the EV leader just got one step closer to production. To that end, Tesla recently created a new “Heavy Duty Trucking” department which will oversee the development and production of the Tesla Semi and possibly other electric haulers in the future.

Tesla Semi Truck on the Fremont factory test track.Tesla Semi being tested on the Fremont factory test track (Source: Tesla)

Tesla’s President of Automotive pre-March, Jerome Guillen, was announced as the new President of Heavy Duty Trucking by the automaker. Trucking has been a long-time passion of Mr. Guillen. In the past, he served as General Manager of the trucking company Freightliner. And Jerome’s prior responsibilities at Tesla included being “overall leader for the Tesla Truck program” as a VP in the Trucks division of the company. [Editor’s note: CleanTechnica interviewed Jerome in his Tesla Fremont office space in March 2019. In that interview, he told us the story of the Tesla Semi’s inception. For details, see a couple of our articles about the interview: “Jerome — The Man, The Myth, The Tesla Super-Engineer” and “Our Interview With Tesla President Jerome Guillen, Part Deux.” This has been his prime project for years.]

Tesla informed the SEC of Guillen’s new responsibilities in a recent 8K filing. The public document notes, “As Tesla prepares to enter the critical heavy trucks market for the first time, Mr. Guillen will now leverage his extensive background in this industry to focus on and lead all aspects of the Tesla Semi program, including the related charging and servicing networks.”

In addition, Tesla recently released teaser video of the Tesla Semi zipping around the race track like a sports car. And other spy shots have surfaced via video snippets (see below) as well.

In recent months, Tesla has made several changes to the design of the Semi Truck that showcase steady progress with the truck as it closes in on production. When that time comes, Elon Musk has noted that the Semi will be produced at the automaker’s Gigafactory Nevada.

Production was originally slated to start last year. However, due to the pandemic and battery supply constraints, it’s been pushed back to a date (TBD) later this year. Nevertheless, these delays are not stopping big clients from placing their orders for the class-8 electric hauler. Late last year Tesla received its biggest Tesla Semi order to date — placed by Canada-based Pride Group Enterprises.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Pepsi Shares An Update On Its Tesla Semi Order

In a press release by Frito-Lay, which is a division of PepsiCo, Inc., the company announced some good news for its sustainability goals. One...

3 hours ago

Cars

New Tesla Model S & X Touchscreen (Video)

Some video footage and screenshots of the touchscreen of new Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles have leaked out, and the new design...

22 hours ago

Cars

Diving Into Ark Invest’s Tesla 2025 Analysis

Dear Ark Invest team, Thanks for taking the time to run a detailed Monte Carlo analysis of Tesla’s 2025 fortunes. It’s easy to criticize,...

23 hours ago

Cars

Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, & Other EV Makers Scored A Win In Connecticut

I recently wrote about a Connecticut state bill, SB-127, that would enable EV makers to sell directly to their customers and bypass the outdated...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.