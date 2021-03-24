Connect with us

New Tesla Model S & X Touchscreen (Video)

Published

Some video footage and screenshots of the touchscreen of new Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles have leaked out, and the new design is looking good.

YouTuber “Black Tesla” walked through the new infotainment system this week. Check out that video (below) for all the fun, or scroll down for some more text highlights.

First of all, there are 3 distinct tiles on the touchscreen that was leaked. (In the video, one is showing the navigation/map, one is showing music, and one is telling the driver to get the Tesla mobile app, which presumably brings more features.) Also, it seems that if you want the navigation/map app to cover the screen, you can easily make that happen. It’s unclear which apps will have this ability, though.

As a reminder, the Model S and Model X have had a vertically aligned touchscreen since their inceptions, whereas this new touchscreen is basically an updated version of what’s in a Model 3 or Model Y.

Settings for the car’s mirrors, steering, camera, child lock, window lock, glovebox, gear shifter, screen brightness, charge port, trunk, frunk, lights, and door locks are now organized in a way that looks much, much easier to see and use than in my Model 3 or a Model Y, let alone an old-school Model S or Model X. It’s just one big grid of options but the superb design simplifies the system for finding those different settings somehow. I hope Tesla updates my screen to this layout at some point!

The touchscreen will reportedly be able to swivel or tilt, which could be quite a handy feature. Though, I don’t have any issue with the non-tilting, non-swiveling ability of my Model 3’s screen.

There’s also the issue of changing gears … without a gear selector. Check out the brief video below for more on that.

What do you think of this new design?

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

