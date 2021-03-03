Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Louisiana Clean Fuels

Climate Change

Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force: Call for Emission Reduction Action Proposals

Published

Louisiana Clean Fuels (LCF) is looking for emission reduction action proposals. The Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force has identified strategies that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions all across the state’s economy and society, and these will be included in the Task Force’s Final Climate Report.

The Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force will also investigate and make recommendations for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that originate in Louisiana. This will help us achieve the stated greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals and improve the health and welfare of Louisianans.

Louisiana’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions Goals

Louisiana has plans to dramatically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from where it is now to net-zero by 2050, and this starts with baby steps.

  • By 2025, Louisiana wants to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 26–28% of 2005 levels.
  • By 2030, the state aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 40–50% of 2004 levels.
  • By 2050, the state wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero.

With the Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force’s public call for emission reduction action proposals, the goal is to develop comprehensive strategies that reflect the needs and expertise of all Louisianans and the state.

Call To Action

The state created an “action template” that will solicit input from the public and members of the Climate Initiative groups. This template provides background and instructions on how to complete an action proposal to the best of one’s ability during the solicitation period, which opened on February 24, 2021, and closes on April 30, 2021.

You can download that template here.

If you are going to utilize the action template to submit completed action proposals, you can mail them to the Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities or email them — before April 30, 2021. You can also complete an action proposal using a Google Form provided by the state — click here.

Featured image courtesy of Louisiana Clean Fuels.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: How NVIDIA Is Bringing Autonomy To Automakers

In this article:, ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Electric Vehicles

2 Louisiana Clean Fuels Members — SWEPCO & Entergy — Join The Electric Highway Coalition

On March 2, 2021, Entergy and Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), which is a subsidiary of American Electric Power, joined four other utilities to...

5 hours ago

Climate Change

My Hometown — Shreveport, Louisiana — Has Been Without Water For Days

The winter storm has affected most of the U.S. South, and Texas has been in the spotlight thanks to its disastrous leadership — blaming...

February 22, 2021

Fossil Fuels

Big Gas Cashes In On “Jackpot” As Millions Of People Freeze

“If you don’t freeze to death or die or run out of water, they will put you in poverty for the rest of your...

February 20, 2021

Buildings

What’s Next for State Climate Action in the US? 7 Areas to Watch

Originally published on WRI’s Blog. By Devashree Saha, Tom Cyrs and Alex Rudee  The Biden administration has committed to a historically ambitious climate agenda. We can expect a profound...

February 6, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.