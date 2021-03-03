Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force: Call for Emission Reduction Action Proposals

Louisiana Clean Fuels (LCF) is looking for emission reduction action proposals. The Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force has identified strategies that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions all across the state’s economy and society, and these will be included in the Task Force’s Final Climate Report.

The Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force will also investigate and make recommendations for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that originate in Louisiana. This will help us achieve the stated greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals and improve the health and welfare of Louisianans.

Louisiana’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions Goals

Louisiana has plans to dramatically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from where it is now to net-zero by 2050, and this starts with baby steps.

By 2025, Louisiana wants to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 26–28% of 2005 levels.

By 2030, the state aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 40–50% of 2004 levels.

By 2050, the state wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero.

With the Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force’s public call for emission reduction action proposals, the goal is to develop comprehensive strategies that reflect the needs and expertise of all Louisianans and the state.

Call To Action

The state created an “action template” that will solicit input from the public and members of the Climate Initiative groups. This template provides background and instructions on how to complete an action proposal to the best of one’s ability during the solicitation period, which opened on February 24, 2021, and closes on April 30, 2021.

You can download that template here.

If you are going to utilize the action template to submit completed action proposals, you can mail them to the Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities or email them — before April 30, 2021. You can also complete an action proposal using a Google Form provided by the state — click here.

