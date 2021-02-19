Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Autonomous Vehicles

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Says Her Confidence Is Growing In Tesla

Published

In an interview with CNBC, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood spoke of her and the company’s growing confidence in Tesla (TSLA) as the company continues to buy shares.

“Our confidence in Tesla has grown as we’ve done research on what ride-sharing potentially could add. It could limit the risks significantly, it’s a much more profitable business than electric vehicles,” she said to CNBC’s Bob Pisani on the network’s show, ETF Edge.

“Even though there is some debate at Tesla whether or not they should launch a human-driven ride-hailing network, it would be a very good bridge we think to their autonomous strategy and we think they will decide to do that.”

ARK Invests’s fund, Ark Innovation, has raised $5.3 billion this year alone, the article noted. Trading under the ticker ARKK, it is up nearly 20% this year after a gain of almost 150% last year. Ark Innovation’s largest holding is Tesla, which makes up more than 8.5% of the fund’s total weight. ARK’s daily reported trade updates show its growing position in Tesla. Wood added her thoughts on how she and her team learn about the company’s AI expertise.

“As time goes on and we learn about their artificial intelligence expertise, the 30 billion miles they have collected of real-world driving data, no one comes close. … I think Google might be at 30 million, compared to 30 billion, and we know that in the AI [artificial intelligence] world — and autonomous is AI — that the company with the most data and the best quality data will win,” she said.

*Note: I own tiny shares in ARKK and TSLA. I believe in both companies and am holding. 

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

CleanTechnica Webinar

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Can The Tesla Cybertruck Repel Stray Bullets?

Inside EVs recently interviewed Sandy Munro, a well known automotive industry expert. He said one of the reasons he’ll be buying a Cybertruck is...

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Cuts Price Of Model Y SR By $2,000 In US

Tesla has cut the price of the Model Y SR and Model 3 SR+ in the US.

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Superchargers Leave Competitors “In The Dust,” Harvard Business Review Writes

Originally published on EV Annex. Charging an electric vehicle during a road trip offers a myriad of different possibilities. But sometimes a simple solution...

2 days ago

Clean Power

A Warmer Planet Brings Cold To Texas & Creates Challenges For Grid Operators

Texas is freezing. That’s a problem for ERCOT, the organization that manages the utility grid in much of the Lone Star state. The record...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.