Image courtesy MG.

£6/Month Service For MG Electric Vehicles

Jumping on the low maintenance and service costs of electric vehicles, its own low-cost offerings, and the opportunity to do things differently, MG is offering special EV (electric vehicle) service plans in the UK at a cost of just £6/month.

As MG introduces it, “In today’s world, £6 doesn’t go very far. A couple of take-out coffees, perhaps, or a drive-through burger meal. But it could also pay for your car servicing and peace of mind – as MG is now offering its EV customers a full service plan from just £6 a month.”

“Our mobile phones are paid monthly. Our favourite boxset streaming service is paid monthly. So why pay for your car’s servicing any differently?,” said MG’s Head of Aftersales, Harvey France.

MG now has three plugin models on the UK market that are eligible for the £6/month plan. Those are the MG ZS EV, the brand new MG5 EV, and the MG HS Plug-in. MG has also started offering a monthly service plan for non-electric models, and the only reason I bring that up is that the minimum rate for those other plans is £14/month. That’s an interesting way of looking at the lower costs of EVs versus fossil fuel vehicles.

As I wrote at the end of 2019 and then again in mid-2020 when electric vehicles sales started blowing up in the UK, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) report found that the cost of owning the MG ZS EV is far cheaper than the cost of owning a somewhat similar fossil fuel vehicle, such as the Nissan Qashqai. In fact, the MG ZS EV was estimated to save a typical driver several thousand British pounds over 3 years. Actually, for a fleet buyer taking advantage of the UK’s benefit in kind (BIK) tax policy favoring electric vehicles, the savings could easily be £15,000+.

The MG ZS EV has been holding its own in various markets. It was the 17th best selling plugin vehicle in the world in the first half of 2020, and the 14th best selling pure electric vehicle.

Featured image via MG.

     
New Podcast: Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

