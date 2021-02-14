UK Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Get Big Charging Boost Via BP Pulse Network

If you buy a Ford Mustang Mach-E, you want to download the FordPass app immediately. It lets you control or check on the car in various ways via your smartphone. Part of the app also allows you to find charging stations and charge at charging stations. In the UK, the network of charging stations available via the app just jumped from around 3,000 to around 9,500, as Mustang Mach-E drivers have gotten access to the BP Pulse charging network.

The BP Pulse (or bp pulse) network is reportedly the largest public charging network in the UK. Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers will have free access to the network for one year. The network has more than 6,600 charge ports across the UK. Most of those (nearly 6,000) are 7kW AC chargers, but the number of 150kW ultrafast chargers as well, and from my recent testing, the Mach-E can make use of a lot of those kilowatts.

Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers in the UK also get complimentary access to the Ionity ultrafast charging network for one year, which includes 15 ultrafast charging stations in the UK and 5 in Ireland.

Mark Harvey, Ford’s European enterprise connectivity director, had some comments on the EV charging packages for the company’s efforts to electrify in Europe:

“Starting 2021 with the exciting Mustang Mach-E will accelerate Ford’s progress towards electrified engines accounting for more than half of our car sales by the end of 2022. “Key to this roll-out is the supporting infrastructure available to Ford customers, and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to match more electrified vehicles with enough locations to charge them.”

We recently had the Ford Mustang Mach-E for a week in Florida. We have much more content planned from information we gleaned and videos we created during that time, but for starters, here are a few first-impression reviews from three Tesla owners (including myself):

Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here