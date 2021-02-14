Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

UK Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Get Big Charging Boost Via BP Pulse Network

Published

If you buy a Ford Mustang Mach-E, you want to download the FordPass app immediately. It lets you control or check on the car in various ways via your smartphone. Part of the app also allows you to find charging stations and charge at charging stations. In the UK, the network of charging stations available via the app just jumped from around 3,000 to around 9,500, as Mustang Mach-E drivers have gotten access to the BP Pulse charging network.

The BP Pulse (or bp pulse) network is reportedly the largest public charging network in the UK. Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers will have free access to the network for one year. The network has more than 6,600 charge ports across the UK. Most of those (nearly 6,000) are 7kW AC chargers, but the number of 150kW ultrafast chargers as well, and from my recent testing, the Mach-E can make use of a lot of those kilowatts.

Image courtesy of Ford

Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers in the UK also get complimentary access to the Ionity ultrafast charging network for one year, which includes 15 ultrafast charging stations in the UK and 5 in Ireland.

Mark Harvey, Ford’s European enterprise connectivity director, had some comments on the EV charging packages for the company’s efforts to electrify in Europe:

“Starting 2021 with the exciting Mustang Mach-E will accelerate Ford’s progress towards electrified engines accounting for more than half of our car sales by the end of 2022.

“Key to this roll-out is the supporting infrastructure available to Ford customers, and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to match more electrified vehicles with enough locations to charge them.”

We recently had the Ford Mustang Mach-E for a week in Florida. We have much more content planned from information we gleaned and videos we created during that time, but for starters, here are a few first-impression reviews from three Tesla owners (including myself):

 

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in NIO [NIO], Tesla [TSLA], and Xpeng [XPEV]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

CleanTechnica Webinar

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

EV Charging Guidelines for Cities

 
Read & share our free report on "EV charging guidelines for cities."

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

You May Also Like

Cars

£182 Million In London Congestion Charges & Fines — Mostly Fines — In 1 Year

Citroën UK recently received data from Transport for London (TfL) via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request and determined from the data that UK...

5 days ago

Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA Is A Slick, Compelling Addition To UK Auto Market

If you’re going to sell cars in 2030, you’re going to need to sell a lot of electric cars. If you’re going to sell...

6 days ago

Cars

Ford Pumps $29 Billion Into Electric Vehicle Plot After Splashy Mustang Mach-E Success

Ford banks $29 billion on electric vehicle future and autonomous vehicles following smashing success of all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

February 5, 2021

Cars

UK January EV Share At 13.7% — Up Over 2× Year-On-Year

The UK saw plugin electric vehicles taking 13.7% market share in January 2021, up 2.3x from January 2020, and already well above the 10.7%...

February 4, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica