Simulation: How The Tesla Model S Yoke Steering Wheel Works In The Real World

Published

In the newly updated Model S and Model X, Tesla unveiled a steering wheel that looked a bit chopped off, and it has many wondering if it’s even legal. Motor Biscuit noted that the NHTSA doesn’t know if it’s legal or not — but what we do know is that if there are no laws saying that it is illegal, then it’s probably not illegal (i.e., legal). In its usual fashion, Tesla is challenging the status quo by creating new designs and leading with innovative fashion.

In this case, the innovation has inspired many a Tesla fan to visualize what it would be like driving with a yoke wheel. Nash, aka Tesla in the Gong, brought that visualization to life in his latest YouTube video.

In his video, Nash performed a simulated test drive of the new interior of the refreshed Model S with the yoke steering wheel, and also performed an extensive drive to see if it was a comfortable drive.

The video has chapters. These chapters include reference inspiration from others in the community as well as an Aussie Model S and X buyer’s guide. Nash even includes a yoke urban Autopilot challenge that is the first of its kind. “In this run, the yoke steering wheel turning while the car negotiates the upcoming sharp left turn is absolutely brilliant. Yes, Autopilot was engaged throughout this run,” Nash said in the video.

Nash also touched upon the stalkless design. “The new design is meant to be a stalkless design, so these two buttons serve as right and left indicators in the new design,” he said as he pointed out the buttons on the wheel in the video. “With regards to that stalkless design and the indicator buttons, Elon Musk had said that the cars will intuitively know where we are going to turn and turn on the appropriate indicator. Well, I’m going to have to experience it before I comment on that one, so the jury is out on this one, but we do have something similar where the car automatically turns on the indicators when we are about to take an on-ramp or off-ramp with Navigate on Autopilot engaged. So, there is certainly some precedence to that, but it’ll be interesting to know how it all works. That is some next-level AI stuff, I must say.”

Nash activated Autopilot while using the stalk to activate the feature in his Model S, which is a 2018 model. “So old school, isn’t it?” He instantly added that he found that driving became better by removing this activity. “As it always does. Autopilot software and hardware does all the heavy lifting for you. As with a full circle steering wheel, all I had to do was rest my hands at nine and three. That’s 17 inches simulation,” he said while adding that he recorded it from a second run in his Model 3.

You can watch Nash’s full 12½ minute video here (or above).

     
Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

